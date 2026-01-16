“It’s Cremated”: Unhinged Vinted Listing For A Dior Handbag Goes Viral — And People Can’t Keep It Together

Buying used stuff is a great, sustainable alternative to just getting everything new. Since e-commerce and shipping has become so widespread, it’s really easier than ever to find, say, a specific luxury handbag or items for a Halloween costume online. But this also means that rather “enterprising” folks will try to sell you anything.

A woman went viral after sharing an unhinged Vinted listing she found, of a Dior bag that was literally burnt to a crisp. People online debated selling culture and mocked the listing’s idea of still, somehow, being able to use the item.
Shopping online for second-hand items is all fun and games until someone lists a burnt bag for £80

A woman shared her shock at seeing a literally burnt bag being sold on Vinted

You can watch the full video here

Commenters were just as surprised as her

The video even went viral on other social media

Some thought it could still appeal to niche buyers

Later, it appeared like the bag was taken down and only the chain was available

Others shared their own unhinged finds

