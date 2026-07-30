Absurdly Unrealistic Detail In New ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Has Furious Fans Demanding Answers For Major Change

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has barely arrived in theaters, but one seemingly absurd detail is already overshadowing the excitement.
The latest chapter in Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man saga has been one of Marvel’s most anticipated releases, promising a fresh start for Peter Parker after the dramatic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
However, a viral promotional clip left fans fixated on one baffling detail, sparking a massive online debate and prompting viewers to demand answers from Marvel.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip goes viral over one unrealistic detail
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker after a nearly five-year hiatus. Leading up to its release, producer and MCU boss Kevin Feige promised fans they would see a “proper Spider-Man” following the “sad” ending of No Way Home.
However, a marketing clip seemingly undermined that promise before the film even opened by showcasing Peter’s lavish new apartment.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
On X, the promotional video quickly went viral after showing Peter with an apartment featuring a home gym and an advanced workstation. It garnered more than 50 million views, leaving fans baffled by the creative decision.
One user asked, “How is he affording all this?”
“Single teen with no job, no connections and no identity living in a spacious apartment in NYC is the most unrealistic thing about this movie,” a second noted.
A third added, “Even when he’s broke, he’s not broke. The worst thing Marvel ever did was ignoring Spider-Man’s explicitly working-class appeal.”
Fans demand answers after Marvel reversed major No Way Home decision
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Despite the character’s popularity, Holland’s Spider-Man has often been criticized for deviating from his comic book counterpart.
The MCU version frequently relied on advanced technology thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man serving as his mentor. However, the ending of No Way Home erased Spider-Man’s true identity from the minds of his loved ones and associates.
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
It also teased a more grounded version of Spider-Man who would return to fighting street-level crime in New York City.
In an interview with Empire in May, Feige suggested that Brand New Day would focus more on classic elements of Spider-Man.
“He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly,” he said.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
However, many fans believed the viral clip contradicted Feige’s comments.
“I thought we’d be watching Peter Parker who can’t even pay his rent,” one person said.
A second wrote, “I haven’t seen the movie yet, but isn’t it supposed to be about some broke-a*s dude starting from scratch?”
“VERY interested to see how they explain him affording all of this stuff,” a third said.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns rave reviews from critics
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
While debate over Peter Parker’s characterization continued on social media, Brand New Day arrived in theaters on July 31.
It received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for Holland’s performance as the titular webslinger. Many reviewers agreed that the film marked a return to form for the 30-year-old star, especially after mixed reactions to his performance in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.
Image credits: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Writing for Deadline, Pete Hammond described Holland as the “heart” of a “dark and thrilling new chapter” for the franchise. Empire’s John Nugent called Spider-Man “Marvel’s ace in the pack,” praising the film’s grounded, comic-faithful approach and Holland’s performance.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Thanks to the positive reviews, the film currently holds a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, just behind its predecessor’s 93%. It is estimated to earn $195 million in domestic opening weekend and an additional $270 million internationally.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters.
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