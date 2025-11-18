23 Times The *Landlord Special* Shocked Even The People Of Reddit

Ah, landlords. The unsung villains of the rental world, capable of turning a dream apartment into a nightmare faster than you can say “security deposit.” From unreasonable demands to downright bizarre behavior, these landlords are giving Cruella de Vil a run for her money.
So, grab your popcorn and settle in for a wild ride through the Landlord Hall of Shame, where we’ll showcase 23 of the most outrageous, infuriating, and downright hilarious landlord stories that have even the seasoned Redditors shaking their heads in disbelief. Get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even consider buying a tent and living in the woods (just kidding… sort of).
#1 “Landlord says the home we’re renting doesn’t have hard water. This is after boiling water one time” – JohnnySniper3
When your landlord’s idea of “soft water” leaves your kettle looking like a science experiment, it’s time to take matters into your own hands! A Filtered Shower Head with Hard Water Softener is your secret weapon against limescale buildup, leaving your hair and skin feeling soft and revitalized – no matter what your landlord claims.
#2 “I found a camera, that a landlord tried hiding in the laundry room of a rental, that faces a mirror in my entryway that I sometimes change clothes in front of” – [deleted]
Landlord trying to turn your laundry room into a reality show? Don’t give them the satisfaction! Keep your privacy intact with a hidden camera detector and show that sneaky landlord who’s really in charge.
#3 “Hole in the wall patched with a literal paper plate” – hella_cious
This photo is proof that some landlords take the phrase “patching things up” a little too literally! But don’t worry, a drywall repair kit can quickly transform this culinary-inspired solution into a smooth and seamless wall.
#4 “So the landlord decided to lay concrete in front of my door without notice yesterday morning…” – AFallingWall
Landlord’s DIY project turning your front door into an obstacle course? Don’t let your furry friend become a concrete sculpture! A pet gate is the perfect way to keep those curious paws away from the wet mess, ensuring your furry friend stays safe and your landlord’s masterpiece stays intact (well, as intact as it can be).
#5 “I came back from Thanksgiving to find that my landlord had revarnished/painted the stairs up to my apartment. They are still wet, I was given no notice, and there is only one staircase” – KingOfTheKains
Surprise paint job on the stairs, courtesy of your landlord? Avoid tracking paint all over your apartment (and ruining your shoes) with a pair of disposable shoe covers. Now you can navigate the sticky situation with ease and keep your space spotless!
#6 “Rented an apartment and the landlord was bragging about getting new “wood” flooring installed. Well he missed a huge spot in the living room and just covered it with a cut out square of carpet. We’re talking about a large area of roughly 8×8 ft” – [deleted]
Landlord’s woodwork got you floored? Don’t let a carpeted eyesore cramp your style. Transform your living room with easy-to-install peel and stick floor tiles, and give that mismatched square the boot!
#7 “My friend just received some questionably specific house rules from her landlord after signing!” – QuantumAnti
Landlord throwing some curveball house rules your way? Don’t let ’em get away with it! Arm yourself with knowledge and fight back with the “Every Tenant’s Legal Guide” by Janet Portman. It’s time to turn those questionable rules into a legal battle they won’t see coming!
#8 “Landlord is converting the common areas (parking and laundry) into additional units. Introducing the new “open air” laundry room. Powered by an extension cord and water just runs out into the grass” – fireman137
Landlord turning your laundry room into a glamping experience? Embrace the “open air” concept and take control of your laundry routine with a Portable Washing Machine! Now you can wash your clothes whenever and wherever you please, no matter what your landlord’s crazy schemes are.
#9 “Told our landlord to replace our gas fireplace because it was leaking CO, came back to this monstrosity in our living room” – darbooka
When your landlord’s idea of “fixing” a gas leak involves a DIY ventilation system that looks like it belongs in a mad scientist’s lab, it’s time for a safer and more stylish upgrade. Ditch the fire hazard and embrace the cozy warmth of a Recessed and Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace. It’s a sleek and modern solution that’ll keep you warm without the worry of carbon monoxide poisoning or questionable DIY projects.
#10 “The landlord refloored the lobby in front of my wife’s restaurant and now she can’t open the front door” – astakask
Landlord’s renovations got your business in a jam? Don’t let a stuck door keep customers away! A trusty electric hand planer can shave off just enough wood to get that door swinging again. It’s a quick and easy solution to get back to business, no matter how ‘helpful’ your landlord’s renovations might be.
#11 “Apartment gave me warning of a water shut-off… 30 minutes after it started” – bkrst275
Tired of your landlord’s surprise water shut-offs ruining your shower time? Take control with a Govee WiFi Water Sensor! This smart little gadget will alert you the second there’s a problem with your water supply, giving you plenty of time to finish your hair washing routine in peace.
#12 “My landlord took away the bed and mattress that were provided in the “furnished” rental and replaced it with this thing which is really hard to sleep on” – SquirrelGood
Landlord swapped your comfy bed for a medieval torture device? Don’t let a lumpy cot ruin your sleep! Transform that torture rack into a cloud of comfort with a memory foam mattress topper. It’s the perfect revenge against your landlord’s questionable furniture choices. Sweet dreams!
#13 “Apparently our landlord decided to cancel our lease and is only giving us 3 months to move out and he didn’t even bother telling us in person he just wrote it here??? I had to use Google translate to even figure out what it said” – saramarqe
Landlord playing hide-and-seek with important notices? Don’t let them ghost you on your own lease! Keep a Money and Rent Receipt Book handy, so you have physical proof of payment and official communication. That way, even if they try to pull a disappearing act, you’ll have the evidence to back you up. It’s time to turn the tables and make sure they’re the ones playing catch-up!
#14 “We all know “the landlord special” but this is overkill” – Cookedpizzas
Shut the front door…. This landlord special is perfection! So next time your landlord leaves your door looking drab than fab, rather grab a tub of matt paint and do it yourself.
#15 “My buddy is renting from this weirdo, first they asked that he not cook anything after 8pm now they’re onto this nonsense” – Cobrastopper
Dramatic much? Fight back against garlic-shaming with an Essential Oil Diffuser! Fill your home with the soothing scents of lavender or citrus, and let your landlord wonder if you’ve switched to a strictly aromatherapy diet.
#16 “1500$ a month for constant water outages and this is the consolation” – Pissdrinker357
Tired of your landlord’s schoolyard approach to water outages? Take matters into your own hands and ensure a constant supply of clean drinking water with an Osmosis Drinking Water Filter System. No more relying on flaky landlords or questionable social media fame – just pure, refreshing water whenever you need it!
#17 “My landlord said I had Central A/C” – violentpasta
When your landlord’s idea of “central A/C” involves duct tape and a prayer, it’s time for a cool upgrade! Stay comfortable and beat the heat with a BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner. No more relying on questionable DIY contraptions – just plug it in and chill out!
#18 “Landlord ignored me for two months about my sparking outlet, got worried about a fire and did it myself and I find this” – _ilovetofu_
When your landlord’s idea of “electrical maintenance” is collecting dust bunnies, it’s time to take matters into your own hands! Arm yourself with a Home Inspector Tool Kit and become your own DIY hero. Uncover hidden horrors like this, and maybe even find that missing sock you’ve been looking for. Just remember, safety first!
#19 “Landlord ordered a new gas oven to replace the old broken one. He only paid to have it dropped off. He is very shocked that I’m not happy” – Kandiblu
Landlord’s idea of “replacing” the oven is more like a game of Tetris? Looks like it’s time to unleash your inner handyman (or woman)! Tackle the installation with a DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set. It’s a small price to pay for avoiding a landlord-induced meltdown and enjoying a fully functional kitchen.
#20 “My landlord refuses to get over here and turn down my water heater” – Crustacean2b
When your landlord’s idea of a hot shower is closer to a lobster boil, it’s time to take control of your water temperature! A Smart Water Heater Timer gives you the power to set the perfect temperature and schedule, so you can enjoy a comfortable shower without scalding yourself or waiting for maintenance. Plus, you might even save some energy (and money) in the process!
#21 “We’re moving out of the house we’re renting, so we agreed with our landlord that they would give us a 24-hour notice before she did a walkthrough with new tenants. This just happened” – VeryHappyTrumpet
When your landlord’s idea of a 24-hour notice is more like a 5-minute warning, it’s time to fight back with organization! Get a Dry Erase Cork Board to keep track of all those “surprise” visits. Bonus points if you leave passive-aggressive notes for your landlord!
#22 “Landlords always know best” – catalingpc
Landlord’s fashion sense a bit moldy? Don’t let their questionable style choices ruin your belongings! Banish mold and mildew with the power of Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Spray. It’s time to show your landlord that ‘vintage’ doesn’t mean ‘fungus-infested!
#23 “Someone puked in our apt lobby. My landlord had a practical solution” – movementunderdreams
Public shaming for a little lobby mishap? Sounds like your landlord needs a chill pill (and maybe a mop). Next time, keep those unexpected tummy troubles in check with Dramamine Nausea Long Lasting. It’s a better solution than facing the wrath of a vengeful landlord and becoming the star of their social media shame campaign!
