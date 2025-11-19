Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts Epic: The Musical? (Closed)

If you’ve heard of this musical masterpiece by Jorge Rivera-Herrans, I’d love to know—what’s your favorite song from it?
#1
Mine is probably no longer you from the underworlds saga.
#2
As of right now hold them down and odysseus are stuck in my head, but overall i say either wouldnt you like of no longer you… theyre both a vibe
#3
Scylla or No longer you, probably (the whole underworld saga to be fair) but they’re all so good it’s hard to choose. 600 strikes too…
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us