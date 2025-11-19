Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts Epic: The Musical? (Closed)

by

If you’ve heard of this musical masterpiece by Jorge Rivera-Herrans, I’d love to know—what’s your favorite song from it?

#1

Mine is probably no longer you from the underworlds saga.

#2

As of right now hold them down and odysseus are stuck in my head, but overall i say either wouldnt you like of no longer you… theyre both a vibe

#3

Scylla or No longer you, probably (the whole underworld saga to be fair) but they’re all so good it’s hard to choose. 600 strikes too…

