Spice Girls’ Big Announcement Infuriates Fans After Tease Campaign: “Are You Kidding Me?”

Spice Girls fans thought they were finally getting the news they had been waiting for. The group teased a major announcement, gave fans a date and time, and even posted a mysterious clip that invited plenty of speculation.
Naturally, fans started thinking about a reunion.
Unfortunately, the actual announcement left many feeling like they had been handed a very expensive musical prank.
“This meeting could have been an email,” wrote one netizen.
Spice Girls’ cryptic message left fans infuriated after they revealed the truth
The drama began on Wednesday, September 9, when the Spice Girls posted a teaser saying something was coming on September 10, 2026, at 2 p.m. BST.
The group features five members, including Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice).
The cryptic campaign was enough to send longtime fans into reunion mode, with many hoping the five original members might finally be preparing to take the stage together.
The teaser even featured a copy of The Stage magazine and a classified-style advertisement looking for a “superfan, a collector, a music lover.”
It also mentioned that no sheet music was required, but a vinyl or CD player would be needed.
That was all the encouragement fans needed.
MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images
One fan wrote, “If it’s a world tour, I’m selling my house to buy tix,” while another added, “please say it’s @spherevegas.”
Then Thursday arrived and so did the announcement.
The Spice Girls revealed that they were releasing The Singles Collection, a massive box set featuring their singles, B-sides, and previously unreleased material.
The collection will arrive on November 6 and includes 14-disc color vinyl and CD box sets, original artwork, and unreleased demos.
A previously unreleased demo titled Do You Think About Me was also released on streaming services.
For collectors, it was probably excellent news.
Fans were not exactly thrilled with the reveal, as many felt disappointed with Spice Girls’ revelation
One fan wrote, “At this point, the teasing feels ab*sive. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!?? Bringing this up in therapy.”
Another wrote, “@spicegirls this announcement went viral – this cannot just be for a CD box set & unreleased music?!”
The disappointment was especially funny because some fans had already started preparing their wallets for what they thought would be a tour.
The Singles Collection. ALL the singles. ALL the B-sides. And a few surprises from the vault… ✌️https://t.co/4nCO6W0p7p pic.twitter.com/rPE1V1VyrJ
— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) September 10, 2026
One person joked, “Puts credit card back in purse,” while another added, “Negotiating with my husband on my price cap for Spice Girls tickets today was for NOTHING.”
A third said, “This was it? I literally was looking up part-time jobs to buy tour tickets.”
Then came the inevitable Wannabe references.
One fan wrote, “I’ll tell you what I want! What I really really want…..A TOUR WITH ALL 5!!!”
Another said, “What I really really want is a world tour zigazigah.”
The announcement came after the Spice Girls’ 30th anniversary reunion fell apart
Tim Anderson/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
The Spice Girls’ 1996 debut single Wannabe, which was released on June 26, 1996, turned 30 this year, making 2026 an obvious opportunity for a major celebration.
According to The Sun, the group had been planning a special series of performances to mark the anniversary but canceled those plans after failing to reach an agreement.
In March, Melanie C confirmed that there would be no reunion for the anniversary.
During an appearance on The Smallzy Show, she acknowledged that it was a huge year for the group but said, “And no, there is no reunion.”
Still, Sporty Spice did not completely close the door.
“We are communicating all the time; we want to do something,” she said. “Who knows when? But I still feel very optimistic, and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future.”
Mel B has been even more enthusiastic about the idea.
Speaking to Page Six in March, she said she would love to tour with the group and admitted that she is usually the one insisting that a reunion will happen.
“I’m always the one going, ‘Yes, we’re going on tour.’”
She added, “I would love to go on tour. I would love to do music, but it isn’t happening.”
Despite Mel B and Melanie wanting a reunion, Victoria Beckham shared why a tour is difficult
The Spice Girls’ 2019 UK and Ireland tour featured Brown, Chisholm, Bunton, and Halliwell, but Beckham did not join them.
She has previously said that performing is no longer what she wants to focus on and that the demands of her fashion business make a world tour difficult.
Beckham has also been candid about how performing fits into her life now.
Speaking about her time in the group with Andy Cohen in October 2025, she said, “Before I was in the Spice Girls, I was so self-conscious, and they made me feel that I was good enough, but being onstage, I realized as fun as it is, you know, it’s not ultimately what I want to do anymore.”
Mel B also addressed the situation too, telling Hello! in 2026 that she had stopped trying to convince everyone to tour.
“I’m 50. You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to.”
She added, “I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”
Though a full-scale reunion remains uncertain, all five were together earlier this year, when Beckham’s youngest son, Cruz, shared a video of the group singing Viva Forever around a dinner table while he played guitar.
The Spice Girls officially disbanded in 2000 and last performed publicly at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. Brown, Chisholm, Bunton and Halliwell later toured without Beckham in 2019.
“This is exactly what nobody asked for or wanted,” wrote one netizen
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