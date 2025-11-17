Hey Pandas, What Location Would You Love To Visit And Why?

Is there a dream location that you aspire to visit?
A city, a country, or just a spot in the world?
Or have you been there too briefly and want to be there again?
#1
Wales. Where singing is the national past time!
Especially men’s choirs/groups.
#2
New Zealand.
I think I’d have to spend a year there to soak it all in, but it would be worth it.
#3
japan cuz its so pretty. also its pretty advanced compared to the rest of the world and i would like to experience that firsthand.
#4
Rome, for the art and the history.
#5
It’s a tie between Italy and Greece; I want to see ancient ruins, eat the awesome food, see the art and architecture… I couldn’t possibly pick one over the other.
#6
I’d love to go back to Istanbul and explore it some more, and see the rest of Türkiye too
#7
Antarctica. I want to go to South Georgia as well.
#8
Thailand. For the FOOD!!!!!!! I could live there the rest of my life just to be able to have authentic Thai food. Thanks to my friend’s Thai wife for making me real Thai food. OMG, now I am hungry
#9
Greece! I love the myths and want to visit the temples!
#10
I want to go to Iceland, and see all the geothermically heated homes and lakes.
#11
The UK, especially Ireland! Lots of family history there I love the accents and it just seems like a really cool place to visit.
#12
Tokyo, Osaka and Nara. I’ve been to Hokkaido aka the northern countryside area of Japan so it’s time to hit the city/park side of Nihon.
#13
I wanna go to Neverland.
It’s just plain stupid that magic doesn’t actually exist so that’s not an option
#14
Belgium, for the culture, the history – and THE BEER!!!
#15
Alaska!
During the winter, I wanna be away from all the people, just me and the sky….
#16
Key West and the Ernest Hemmingway House because 6 toed cats!!! and the people that keep them safe during hurricanes!
Twice we’ve had reservations. The second time Irma destroyed the hotel we were going to stay at. Will get there some day.
#17
Bali. I realise it’s a tourist hell-hole, and I’m not even one for the beach, but a running family joke is that as soon as we win the lottery we’re all going to Bali as it’s the epitome of white sand, blue water, away from phones and stuff. So I’d like to go to Bali.
#18
Either a return to the Scandinavian countries (when I can stay longer than one day at each) or a tour of some Asian countries (Japan, Korea, Vietnam).
#19
Either Britain to swim with basking sharks or scuba diving in the Carribean
#20
There is a beach with an epic reef tucked into a bay on Oahu. I went and snorkeled there for hours when I was 12 or so. It was like swimming around in an aquarium, and I saw pufferfish, clown fish, a barracuda, rays, small sharks, and endless colorful corral. I want to go back, to freshen my memory of the place, because it was nothing short of glorious!
#21
DC, I’ve been a few times, but every single time I want to spend more time there. I still haven’t gotten to do some of the stuff that would be common, like a tour of Congress or something lol
#22
Macchu Pichu. I’ve actually been there, but everybody should. Its amazing.
#23
Normally, I’d say Crete or similar, but I’m going with every house of every online friend in the world —– covering Europe, the Americas, maybe even get to Australia. Just want to see the people who mean something to me, more than the buildings or monuments.
#24
Ireland since it’s part of my heritage. I’ve seen it in pictures but to experience it in person would be a dream come true.
#25
I’m absolutely not the traveling type, but I one day hope to visit South Korea because my partner told me he dreams of taking me there to see his homeland
#26
I want to visit the UK SO BADLY. The history is just calling me!
Any ideas for what I should do if I go?
#27
Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand! I’ve already been to most of western/central Europe, Canada, north Africa, the Levant, SE Asia, China, Japan, central America, and Australia. And loved almost all of it, but never managed to make it to those three! Tbh, I want to see it all, but many of the places I want to visit aren’t going to be practical in the near future (e.g. Iran, much of central Africa).
#28
Alaska, I would get sled dogs
#29
Maho Beach in Sint Maarten. I specifically want to go because of the airplanes that land right next to the beach, they literally right above your head. I have a fascination with airplanes so this would just be amazing to me. I’m hoping to go for my 40th birthday next year.
#30
Surprisingly I’ve not been to Saturn yet.
#31
Nebrasca, USA. Just found a few days a go that it’s the less visited state by tourists. Some of their logos: “Famous for out flat, boring landscape”, “Lucky for you, there’s nothing to do here”, “Nothing but fly-over country”.
#32
The Grand Egyptian Museum once it is fully open. If I had to leave now it would be Xi’an, China to see terracotta warriors.
#33
Northwest America (Alaska, Yukon, BC, Washington – that corner). It’s two countries, but I’ve been to BC twice before and my heart yearns for more.
#34
I’d love to visit Pangaea and meet a few dinosaurs.
#35
I’d love to see The Rosetta Stone again. When I saw it, I had just read about it in school, and was incredibly excited to see it. I stood in amazement and stared, considering the Stone’s history. I’d also like to go back to Windsor Castle. It was the first castle I’d ever seen, and I would’ve loved more time to see Queen Anne’s Dollhouse. I remember being utterly enchanted by the miniature books!
#36
Miami. Despite the fact that I hate hot, sticky weather…. I know weird, but it’s on my bucket list.
#37
Siberia. I guess I read to much Jules Verne as a 13yrs old. I want to see the vast tundra without modern cities.
#38
I can sing johnny cash’s song “i’ve been everywhere, man”…well, ok, partly true.
Traveled by car in all 50 states, many of them with frau n fam.
Traveled in austria, germany (spotlessly clean everywhere in Germany!), switzerland, france, spain with bro- in- law
…..will never 4get!
#39
i basically know dutch
#40
The South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, Italy
It is the home of Otzi the icemans and his gear. I am a huge fanboy for Otzi even having copies of some of his tattoos.
#41
Antarctica. Penguins. I want to make a sail trip of 2 months with a tallship from 1912.
#42
Prague, to see the Astronomical Clock!
#43
Russia….
Not now obvi but i luv snow and what ive seen and heard russia is beautiful and filled with snow :]
Follow Us