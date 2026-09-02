Spencer Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Spencer Smith
September 2, 1987
Denver, Colorado, US
39 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Spencer Smith?
Spencer James Smith is an American musician and talent agent, widely recognized for his rhythmic drumming. His influential work in the rock music scene has shaped a distinctive sound.
He first gained public attention as a co-founding member and drummer of Panic! at the Disco, a band signed before playing live. Their debut single, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” became a mainstream breakthrough.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada, Spencer James Smith found his musical calling early, receiving his first drum kit at age twelve. He spent his early years covering Blink-182 songs with childhood friend Ryan Ross.
Smith attended Bishop Gorman High School alongside Ross, where their shared passion for music blossomed. This foundation eventually led to the formation of their influential rock band.
Notable Relationships
Spencer Smith married Linda Ignarro in March 2016, a relationship that has remained largely out of the public eye. He was previously linked to Haley Lynn Ahearn.
Smith has no publicly known children. He continues his marriage with Linda Ignarro.
Career Highlights
Spencer James Smith co-founded the band Panic! at the Disco in 2004, serving as its drummer through four studio albums. Their debut, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, achieved quadruple platinum status, driven by the hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”
After departing Panic! at the Disco in 2015, Smith transitioned into a new role as a talent agent and manager at DCD2 Records. He continues to contribute to the music industry from behind the scenes.
Signature Quote
“It gets better one day at a time.”
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