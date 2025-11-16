I’ve Been Using Art To Cope With My Illnesses/Disabilities And Sharing It On My Instagram To Inspire Others

First of all, I want to say that I have Aspergers Syndrome; so, apologies, if my post seems a little strange in comparison to other posts (and this is my VERY 1st post, so please go easy on me). I cope with multiple illnesses & disabilities that make daily life a huge struggle (e.g: post-sepsis syndrome after traumatic bowel rupture in 2013, below-knee amputation after 10 years of CRPS, type 1 diabetic & PCOS/endometriosis, just to name a few); so I do what I can to keep my spirits up. One thing I rely on is my iPad, which I use daily, but I’ve also been using it to create my own art through the “YouDoodle” app & I will often share these pictures on my IG account, with the hopes of making someone’s day just a little bit better. I’m not saying I’m skilled with art, by any means. I merely enjoy creating the pictures & I share the ones I like. I swear, I don’t do it just to get likes/follows, either. I just thought I’d share here, too, with the hope that even one of my pics can inspire good feelings. Hopefully, I won’t have to endure anyone being mean about all this, though. Anyway, hope you like them (& if you DO want to see more like these; you can have a look at my IG account… but only if you want to, of course).

#1 My 1st Try At Using The “Youdoodle” App!

#2 My Favourite Ice-Cream Flavours Are Honeycomb & Bubblegum!

#3 Every Breath I Take Proves I’m Still Trying & Won’t Quit So Easily!

#4 If I Wanted To Be A Mermaid, This Is The Look I’d Go For. So Cute!

#5 This One Took Me So Long, As I Was So Determined Not To Go Outside The Lines … Worth It

#6 I Think It’s Obvious By Now That I Really Like Bright Colours, Lol

#7 I Can Often Relate With Eeyore, As He Has A Hard Time Participating With His Friends, But Still Carries On Regardless!

#8 My Pcos Makes It Hard To Dress Up More Feminine, But A Girl Can Still Dream…

#9 I Used To Love Watching The Old Care Bears Cartoons, Often With My English Cousin. Ah, Sweet Memories…

#10 I Tried To Colour Just Like The Actual Bird, But Also In A Psychedelic Way!

#11 “If You Don’t Know Where You Want To Go, Then It Doesn’t Matter Which Path You Take.” ~ Cheshire Cat, Alice In Wonderland

#12 A Look Inside My Mind, When I’m Totally Within My Own Little World…

#13 Life Can Be Seriously Tough, But I Always Bounce Back Up In The End!

#14 One Of My Favourite Animals; & As Someone Who Also Loves To Stargaze, I Wanted To Combine The Two Elements. Beautiful, Don’t You Think?

#15 I Made This For My Mum To Send To My Auntie In England, Who Had Lost Her Partner (My Uncle)

#16 Peace On Earth, Goodwill Towards Men … & All That Jazz!

#17 I Loved Experimenting With The Different Effects On The “Youdoodle” App, Making The Nicest Pictures!

#18 I Feel Laughter Is Important In Life & Sometimes The Best Cure For Pain (Speaking From Experience), So I Try To Laugh At Least Once Daily. If You Smile, You’re Halfway There!

#19 A Drawing Of My 6 Year Old Rescue Chihuahua, Who Joined Our Family In 2020

#20 Drawing Of My (Late) Baby Rabbit “Tardis”, Who Crossed Rainbow Bridge On The 28th Of December 2018…

#21 I’m A Weird One, Because My Fave Donuts Are Non-Filled, Plain-Cake/Sugared Ones!

#22 As An “Aspie”, I’ve Always Loved Pokémon & I Always Play As Pikachu (With Charmander As Partner) When I Play “Pokémon Mystery Dungeon”!

