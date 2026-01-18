Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 18-January-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

Today’s Spelling bee hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Family Begs Their Late Son’s Fiancé To Return Their “Family Heirloom”, She Takes Them To Court Instead
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 24-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2025
Scorpion Season 2 Episode 14 Review: “Sun of a Gun”
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2016
When A Truck Bumped This Russian Man’s Car, He Decided To “Fix” It In The Most Creative Way
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Adopts Late BFF’s Daughter, Gets Handed DNA Results Years Later By Snooping SIL
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Stupidity”: Influencers Drown After Refusing Lifejackets On Yacht In Favor Of Selfies And Tans
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025