54 Cats Found Under The Hood, Looking Like They Know Exactly What They’re Doing

We don’t have to tell you that cats are one of the most beloved creatures walking this Earth – you already know this. Whether it’s because in Bored Panda we talked about it a lot, you have it somewhere else on the internet, or simply noticed it in real life.
To continue this cute narrative, today we’re serving you another portion of whimsical cat charm. This time, it’s felines and cars that they apparently love quite a lot. So, get in loser, we’re going to look at cute cat pics!
#1 My Lemons Team Mechanic Is Upset That Nothing Is Torqued To Spec And It’s Leaking Oil Everywhere!
#2 “I See The Problem Bud, Your Turbo Is In Entirely The Wrong Spot”
#3 Lady The Car Detailer
As you can see, today’s list is full of pics of “mechanic cats,” or in other words, just felines being obsessed with cars. Whether “fixing” its wheels, “driving” it with a steering wheel, or straight-up chilling on its engine.
But why are cats so obsessed with those vehicles? Well, we can’t really say anything about their wish to “drive”, but we know why they like to spend time near/on engines. It all comes down to the fact that the engines tend to be warm.
#4 Kitty Is Inspecting The Wheels And Brakes To Avoid A Cat-Tastrophe On The Road
#5 “You Did What With The Alternator?!”
#6 Someone Suggested I Post Here. Master Mechanic Winston Making Sure I’m Referencing The Sds
To be more specific, cats tend to gravitate towards engines mostly during the cold time of the year due to the warmth they expel. So, just imagine you’re a kitten who feels cold, and you find something that warms you up – you’re gonna sit on it.
This especially happens between stray cats or those who are not home-bound and get to go outside at least from time to time. Cat mothers sometimes even bring their newborns there to warm them up, so it’s rather a common practice of felines.
#7 Cat On Car Test Post / Mod Saying Hello
#8 She’s About To Break Some Terrible News To Me
#9 Not Impressed With Your Exotic. When It’s Break Time, It’s Break Time
That’s why drivers should have this in mind when starting their cars – check under your vehicle, check under your car’s hood, and anywhere else where you think a cat might get into. You don’t want to hurt an innocent animal just for trying to get warm during merciless weather.
After all, stray and outside cats already face many other dangers. And some of them are also stemming from human activities. For instance, folks with malicious intentions might set up traps, poison, and stuff like that.
#10 “Yep, That’s An Engine”
#11 Pass Me The Wrench ..will Ya?
#12 Getting Ready For Shift To Start
Not to mention the traffic accidents that cats tend to get into quite often. Turns out, it’s partially the fault of their rather narrow field vision. Well, technically, it’s not completely narrow, but it’s not as wide as the one for dogs, which results in cats being victims of traffic more often. Cats’ eyes are on a flat plane in front of their heads, and that’s why they can’t react in time to danger on either side.
Of course, their vision isn’t the only reason why they become victims of car accidents more often than canines. Their smaller size and relatively erratic movements can make them harder to spot in time and also play a rather large role in the statistics.
#13 She Was A Mechanic In A Previous Life
#14 Your Tool Bag Doesn’t Have A 10mm Socket. And No Snacks Either !
#15 N52 Engine Specialist. Just Casually Changing My Engine Air Filter
The fact that there are simply more stray cats than dogs overall increases these numbers too. It’s due to the fact that societal norms often tolerate free-roaming cats, while dogs tend to be more home-bound. And so, since it’s more normal to see a cat in the streets, it’s natural that there are more of them straying, thus more of them getting into the incidents.
Either way, even though felines tend to fall victim to cars from time to time, it still doesn’t change the fact that they love vehicles too, as today’s list shows. Well, as long as the car is not going, it doesn’t pose that much threat to them, but it provides us with entertaining pics!
#16 “Ah Yes, Sir. You Seem To Be A Litter From Empty. Allow Me To Top You Off.”
#17 How About You Put The Camera Down And Give Me A Paw Over Here
#18 Not Sure About The New Guy
#19 Caturday
#20 Mechanic Cat Was Working On My Motorcycle, Forgot To Wipe Her Paws
#21 Looking A Little Low On Fluid
#22 Ripley Will Have My Latest Project Purring In No Time!
#23 New Front Suspension Installed, Boss!
#24 Supervisor Making Sure The Oil Change Goes Well
#25 I Got A Flat Tire On This Beautiful Monday Morning But Everything Was Ok Cause The Tire Shop Had A Very Nice Cat
#26 Hey, Can You Hand Me That Wrench?
#27 Taking A Look Under The Hood
#28 Replacing The Timing Belt
#29 He Was Right
#30 Took My Boy Outside Today. But Before Enjoying His Time Outside, He Made Sure To Thoroughly Inspect Daddies Car. Safety First!
#31 He Likes To Help
#32 Work Day
#33 Miss Shopcat America 2009
#34 How Do We Feel About Dog Mechanics?
#35 Crosspost. This Cat Definitely Looks Like He Knows A Carburator From A Transmission
#36 Supervisor Checking In. Cat On Cat
#37 She’s Doing Her Best
#38 Cat Also Can Be A Car Mechanic
#39 He Wanted Me To Show Him How To Change An Exhaust. They Grow Up So Fast
#40 Lola Working On Her Race Car
#41 Chester Working From The Inside Out
#42 Fred Says It’s The Battery
#43 She’d Never Seen A Cabin Air Filter That Dirty
#44 Well Here’s Your Problem! Someone Stole Your Cats!
#45 Just Taking A Quick Break
#46 Just A Quick Rest After Tuning Up The Tractor
#47 There’s Your Problem! You Forgot To Bung Your Cat Delete Pipe!
#48 My New Mechanic Says He Can Make My Engine Purr
#49 Site Supervisor Katie On Duty Today
#50 Head Mecatnic’s Shift Is Done
#51 She’s Purring!
#52 Is That An Oil Leak I See?
#53 Puuuuurformance
#54 Crunchy Dispenser Is Low. Pleeze Refill
