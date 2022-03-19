Sony Streaming Service: Don’t Expect it for 5 Years

Surprisingly, Sony, although one the largest and most well-known movie studios, doesn’t have its own streaming service to rival others such as Netflix or Disney-owned services Disney+ and Hulu. Sony may be smarter for not being one of seemingly a million companies trying to create their own streaming platform with exclusive content. Only recently did the company, which may be wider known for video games over movies, admit that they were working on an Xbox Game Pass competitor many years down the road from when Xbox launched theirs. Below we’ve gone into detail on how exactly the company has done so well without their own streaming service to call their own and strap the Sony name to but don’t expect that to come for at least 5 years from 2022 as the company has signed a deal with Netflix to release all of their content from theaters and on-demand services directly onto the streaming service before anywhere else.
Sony Streaming Deal with Netflix
Netflix stated in their official press release regarding the matter about the Sony deal in 2021 starting with 2022 releases, “Under the deal, Netflix will obtain first pay right windows to Sony Pictures Entertainment titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows.” In the press release, several soon-to-come titles, as well as expected sequels from existing films were mentioned directly such as, “Morbius” and “Uncharted” which haven’t been released yet but as set to before anything else named. When it came to future titles, the press release mentioned, “Venom”, “Jumanji”, “Into the Spider-Verse”, and “Bad Boys” franchises as expected titles to be released with Netflix under the deal but as the pandemic appears to be ending rather than continuing perhaps Sony has some regrets about the deal almost one year later. Even with such hit titles and sequels set to hit Netflix, and while those titles are going to stay in Sony’s ownership, to have all of Sony’s beloved existing and future titles be in one place forever is ultimately what fans of any service want but with the Netflix and Sony deal, don’t expect a Sony streaming service for at least 5 years. Between now and the 5 years that this deal would be active, Sony could purchase or acquire the rights to something else and add that to their Netflix deal. Overall, with the deal between Sony and Netflix for the next 5 years that started this year with 2022 releases, the first project it appeared that users of Netflix could possibly want above any other, or at least before any other, likely be “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. While only a likely short time will tell exactly where “Spider-Man: No Way Home” could end up first but regardless of when or where that may be, the film was released onto digital platforms to rent this week so anyone that chose not to see the film in theaters or simply want to watch again immediately have the ability to do so.
What Else Could be Included in Sony’s Eventual Streaming Service
The immediate clear contender for a Sony streaming service, 5 years down the line, would be the Spider-Man films, and not just the new ones that featured Tom Holland, and whatever future film featuring the actor as Spider-Man appear, but the two original series of films that starred Andrew Garfield and Toby McGuire were also created under Sony’s property and ownership. With the current Spider-Man films being some of the most current films around, due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has become even more valuable than previously known. It’s also worth noting, Sony has a number of their own Marvel titles that are said to be separate from the MCU that, like Spider-Man, won’t have a home on Disney+. If included just Spider-Man live-action films, with almost 10 films immediately, on top of the Marvel content that Sony has planned, that fans would watch damn near endlessly but there’s also the massive amount of animated projects that have Sony’s name attached to it as well, meaning not just Spider-Man animated features but also “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs”, the now-ended “Hotel Transylvania” series, and others. Overall, while Sony has almost countless properties that they could add to their own streaming platform, they’re also a large company in general and have the ability to acquire temporary streaming rights to just about anything but perhaps Sony could just be soaking up other streaming platforms paying them for the rights to their feature films on their platforms before they release their own, especially so as it appears that new services are being released on a monthly basis so as 2022 is still fresh, don’t expect Sony to release their own streaming service for at least 5 years from now.