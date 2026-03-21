Sonequa Martin-Green: Bio And Career Highlights

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Sonequa Martin-Green: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sonequa Martin-Green

March 21, 1985

Russellville, Alabama, US

41 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Sonequa Martin-Green?

Sonequa Chaunté Martin-Green is an American actress with a captivating screen presence. She consistently delivers compelling performances across diverse genres.

Her breakout moment arrived portraying Sasha Williams on AMC’s acclaimed The Walking Dead series. This role earned her widespread recognition and a devoted fan base.

Early Life and Education

A close-knit family environment shaped Sonequa Martin-Green in Russellville, Alabama. Her parents, Charles Winston Martin and Vera Lynn Martin-Moore, fostered a resilient household.

By tenth grade, she decided to pursue acting, shifting from an initial interest in psychology. Martin-Green later earned a theatre degree from the University of Alabama in 2007.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc defines Sonequa Martin-Green’s relationship with fellow actor Kenric Green. They married in December 2010.

The couple shares two children, son Kenric Justin Green II and daughter Saraiyah Chaunté Green. They often collaborate professionally, appearing together on screen.

Career Highlights

Sonequa Martin-Green is celebrated for her lead role as Michael Burnham in the science fiction series Star Trek: Discovery. Her performance as the first African American female lead garnered significant acclaim.

Beyond acting, Martin-Green champions important social causes, serving as an ambassador for Stand Up to Cancer since 2016. She encourages clinical trials and outreach in diverse communities.

Signature Quote

“I want the overall message to be that there is a whole new life waiting for you on the other side of forgiveness of self.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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