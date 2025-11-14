This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

This small pooch with a permanently grumpy facial expression is taking social media by storm. Chico – an 11-month-old Brussels Griffon – has a wonky underbite which makes him look like he’s fed up with the world and not afraid to show it. However, his owner insists that he’s a perfectly happy and loving little dog, despite his angry appearance. Having more than 10k followers on Instagram, this cute little pooch is loved by people from all around the world.
Chico lives with his owner and his three furry ‘siblings’ – Hazel (a 10-year-old pug mix,) Rita (6-year-old pug,) and Ramona (a 3-year-old terrier/pug mix.) Make sure to follow these four adorable troublemakers on Instagram, but first, scroll down below to see our list of the cutest pics of Chico.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
