This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

by

This small pooch with a permanently grumpy facial expression is taking social media by storm. Chico – an 11-month-old Brussels Griffon – has a wonky underbite which makes him look like he’s fed up with the world and not afraid to show it. However, his owner insists that he’s a perfectly happy and loving little dog, despite his angry appearance. Having more than 10k followers on Instagram, this cute little pooch is loved by people from all around the world.

Chico lives with his owner and his three furry ‘siblings’ – Hazel (a 10-year-old pug mix,) Rita (6-year-old pug,) and Ramona (a 3-year-old terrier/pug mix.) Make sure to follow these four adorable troublemakers on Instagram, but first, scroll down below to see our list of the cutest pics of Chico.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#2

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#3

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#4

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#5

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#6

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#7

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#8

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#9

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#10

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#11

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#12

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#13

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#14

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#15

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#16

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#17

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#18

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#19

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#20

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#21

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#22

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#23

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#24

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#25

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#26

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#27

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#28

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#29

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

#30

This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)

Image source: hazelandthegang

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Plus-Sized Models Facing Extinction As Ozempic Trend Sweeps Fashion Industry
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2025
How Jupiter’s Legacy Is Different From Other Superhero Shows
3 min read
May, 13, 2021
Someone Is ‘Vandalising’ Streets With Pixel Art, And The Result Is Awesome
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 11-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
I Photographed And Interviewed, For Two Years, Eight Women Over 60, And Wrote Down Their Thoughts On Current Subjects
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Boardwalk Empire 5.07 Review: “Friendless Child”
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.