Despite Conviction On Multiple Serious Offenses, Son Of Norway’s Crown Attends Royal Funeral With Crucial Role

Marius Borg Høiby has found himself at the center of another royal controversy after appearing alongside Norway’s royal family during King Harald V’s coffin procession.
The 29-year-old, who was convicted of multiple serious offenses and is currently under electronic monitoring, took part in the ceremony at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Monday, August 31.
But Høiby’s presence was particularly striking because he did not merely join the family for the occasion.
He even helped carry the late monarch’s coffin, prompting furious reactions from people who questioned why someone convicted of serious offenses was given such a visible role.
Marius Borg Høiby appeared alongside Norway’s royals as King Harald’s coffin was carried through the palace
King Harald V’s coffin was moved from the Red Salon to the Palace Chapel at the Royal Palace in Oslo ahead of his state funeral on September 9.
The procession included his son, King Haakon, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus, Princess Märtha Louise, and her three daughters.
Høiby, the son of Queen Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, also joined the procession and walked at the back of the group carrying the late king’s coffin.
His presence immediately drew attention, given that he is currently under electronic monitoring at the Skaugum estate while appealing his four-year prison sentence.
For critics, however, the issue was not simply that Marius attended a family ceremony.
It was that he was given such a prominent ceremonial role, helping carry the late king’s coffin during the procession.
“The decision to include Marius Borg Høiby in such an elevated position during the bier ceremony for King Harald is rather wild,” one critic wrote.
The commenter went on to explain why they found the decision particularly troubling, adding, “Marius has been convicted… He is violent towards women… good monarchs can make the distinction between what should be considered dynastic and what is family. There are so many possibilities of these optics turning horrendous in the near or even distant future.”
Høiby was allowed to leave electronic custody despite his four-year prison sentence
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Another person bluntly added, “I think it is bad look. I’m disgusted by every member of this family now.”
A third user wrote, “He’s a reminder to the world about what he did, what he was convicted of, and that women suffered as a result of his actions and behavior.”
Another commenter simply asked, “What is this Marius doing here? He belongs in prison!”
One comment read, “It was a mistake to include him in such a public thing. They should either have let him carry it and not make the event public or they should have not have let him carry it while keeping it public. Doing both just ruins the new goodwill of the King.”
Høiby’s appearance at the palace, however, was not an unauthorized break from his restrictions.
Prosecutors granted him temporary permission to leave his electronic monitoring for the coffin procession, despite his ongoing legal battle.
During the highly publicized trial, which ran from February 3 to March 19 this year, Marius denied some of the most serious allegations among the 40 charges brought against him, including four counts of r**e and one count of domestic violence.
He did, however, admit guilt to several lesser offenses, including traffic violations such as speeding and driving without a valid license, an aggravated d**g offense involving the transportation of marijuana, and violating a restraining order.
Despite maintaining his innocence, Marius was found guilty of multiple offenses, making his place in the procession especially controversial
Prior to the final verdict, Marius had reportedly entered a plea of “partly guilty,” a specific option under Norwegian law, to charges of aggravated a**ault and reckless behavior.
The 29-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison in June this year after an Oslo District Court found him guilty of two counts of r**e, domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, aggravated a**ault, issuing threats, and multiple dr*g and traffic violations.
Notably, Marius was acquitted of two additional counts of r**e.
He has reportedly appealed the r**e and domestic violence convictions, while prosecutors are also challenging the sentence.
For now, Marius is under electronic monitoring at the Skaugum estate, the official residence of King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit.
His current status means he is not serving his four-year sentence in a conventional prison, but remains subject to strict custody conditions while the appeal process continues.
Authorities have also approved his request to attend King Harald’s state funeral on September 9, meaning the palace procession was not expected to be his only appearance during the royal family’s farewell.
Marius is Queen Mette-Marit’s son from her relationship with Morten Borg before she married the then-Crown Prince Haakon.
Critics say putting Høiby so close to the coffin created a terrible look for Norway’s new king
He is not King Harald’s biological grandson, holds no royal title, and has never been a working member of the Royal House.
Still, he was raised alongside his royal half-siblings and has long been treated as part of the family.
That distinction has done little to quiet the criticism over his role in the coffin procession.
One social media user fumed, “Having Marius be there and be so visible is a slap in the face to his victims and looks bad on the royals. He has been convicted of heinous crimes against many women yet isn’t even in prison.”
Another commenter questioned whether the royal family should have allowed him to take part at all.
“Sorry but the stepson of the new King should not have been part of the funeral. I think the deceased King was a good person, well respected and then along came the stepson of his son, who has proven to be a total embarrassment!”
The criticism comes at an especially sensitive moment for the Norwegian monarchy, as King Haakon begins his reign following his father’s passing.
“This is absolutely horrific. It’s appalling that they let him attend the funeral of his grandfather. It’s not really his grandfather,” one netizen fumed
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