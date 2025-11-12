Mom Warns Other Parents About The Unusual Flu Symptom Her Son Experienced

After 13 years of monitoring, on the 12th of January Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced a first-ever “widespread” of flu throughout the entire continental U.S. This season, 37 children have already died from the virus and it’s important that parents take their kids to the doctor if they suspect them of having the disease. However, it’s hard to plan a visit to the hospital if the child’s symptoms are nothing you’d expect. To raise awareness about how deceiving the flu is, Brodi Willard shared her family’s unusual story.
When Brodi Willard’s son came home with what appeared to be hives, she didn’t think much of it
His condition, however, turned out to be much more complicated
Experts claim the flu virus is constantly mutating. “That’s why we have to have a new vaccine every year,” said Senior Epidemiologist Dr. Anne O’Keefe
