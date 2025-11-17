50 Times People Made Something Really Cool And Just Had To Share It In This Online Group (New Pics)

Have you ever made something with your own hands? It’s truly amazing how special that thing becomes. All the effort and even some failures along the way make it even more meaningful. Whether it’s a ceramic plant pot, hand-knit gloves, a pair of socks, or any other DIY creation, each one is a labor of love.
The subreddit called “Something I Made” celebrates people’s creativity by sharing their various works. We’ve gathered some of the most beautiful and creative DIY projects for you to enjoy. As you scroll, feel free to upvote your favorites. And don’t forget to check out our previous posts (here, here and here) with more inspiring creations from “Something I Made.” Let’s celebrate the joy of making things with our own hands!
#1 I Am A Pet Portrait Artist
Image source: Polar_Bear_Online
#2 A Custom Needle Felted Dog I Made!
Image source: TwoFeltedFox
#3 My Wife Made An Amazing Cake For Our Son’s Third Birthday
Image source: ChrisChalms
#4 I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder
Image source: COPPERTISTWU
#5 I Made These Tiny Baby Turtles Hatching In A Bottle
Image source: VeeCrafts
#6 I Made This Cemetery Gate From Insulation Foam, Plastic Skeletons, Spray Foam, And Paint
Image source: UptonDide
#7 I Made This Blouse In White A While Ago But Decided To Remake It In Black (Both Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)
Image source: ZetaMakesThings
#8 What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details
Image source: ProfessionNo4436
#9 These Are The Dragons I Crochet. What Color Should I Use To Make New Dragons?
Image source: TinyMiniToys
#10 Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year
Image source: SnowyBrookStudios
#11 Pretty Stoked On This Mandala Tie Dye I Made!
Image source: 49th_vibration_dyes
#12 I Made This Forest Spirit
Image source: Nadya36
#13 I Made This Crown From Paper For A Hat Party!
Image source: 9bombs
#14 A Rope I Made Of Daffodil Leaves
Image source: walkinglantern
#15 Blueberry Cheesecake!!!!
Image source: skylerraleigh
#16 Hi! I Made A Leather Corset Belt With Labradorite Inlay!
Image source: hakunamamerel
#17 I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit
Image source: soulartes
#18 I Made A Spider Brooch
Image source: SashaShelest
#19 A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin
Image source: anicirl
#20 I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel
Image source: samanamana
#21 I Made A “Robot” Puppy
Image source: eyecarrumba
#22 A Magnet I Made
Image source: tradstickydesign
#23 Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay
Image source: fairyclay_88
#24 Hand Embroidered Octopus Bag Made By Me. Completely Handmade, Including Sewing The Bag
Image source: ILWDolls
#25 Small Ballpen Drawings By Me
Image source: UnusualSandwich7802
#26 I Made A Top For My Sister In Law For Christmas And I Hope She Loves It. What Do Y’all Think?
Image source: itsdestinfool
#27 My Stained Glass Earrings. This Is Real Small Stained Glass
Image source: InnaCrystalEar
#28 A Whale Mosaic I Made With Shells & Sea Glass My Kids Collected For Me
Image source: thatfiveohsixlife
#29 Hand Embroidered Hat That I’ve Made
Image source: kmartyparty
#30 Made An Epoxy Resin Coca-Cola Fake Spill
Image source: hunni93
#31 Big Key I Made But That Unlocks Nothing
Image source: TheCurlyPower
#32 What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I’ve Been Making Recently?
Image source: burkeymonster
#33 One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months
Image source: Sylvadragon
#34 I Made Elaine’s Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It
Image source: markhizio
#35 Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently
Image source: clintseed
#36 I Made This 16”x20” Acrylic Painting Recently. I Spent An Inordinate Amount Of Time On It But I’m Happy With The Outcome
Image source: Double_O_Steven
#37 Embroidery + Watercolor
Image source: rebordacao
#38 Just Finished This Crochet Bag
Image source: Cat_Crochet
#39 Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry
Image source: Rushsculpture
#40 Do You Think People Need Miniature Crocheted Toys?
Image source: minikrohi
#41 Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!
Image source: Fimica
#42 An Oil Painting Painted By Me
Image source: Emptyhandedpain-ter
#43 Melted Scrap Glass Swirly Coasters
Image source: zeewesty
#44 I Made Some Lino Prints Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts
Image source: spearmintjoe
#45 I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon
Image source: Neneandplants
#46 Pizza Slice I Made For My Brother For Xmas. Just Needs A Hanger And Some Polish!
Image source: welcome2spooksville
#47 I Knitted Sunset
Image source: soulartes
#48 The Stained Glass Lamp Is Made By Me
Image source: Coppershop
#49 I Sketched My Fiancé Cooking
Image source: thatsprettylitbro
#50 I Made Tiny Stained Glass Wet Floor Signs
Image source: childishchorizo
Follow Us