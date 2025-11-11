My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

The story of Iris Grace and her best friend Thula has been told on Bored Panda before but what came afterwards was incredible.

Iris, a six-year-old with autism found her voice through painting and her faithful companion. The word spread across the globe, Iris and Thula were sending out a strong message – that different is brilliant. Her artwork has been bought by collectors, including Angelina Jolie. For the first time our family took a trip abroad to Stockholm, a remarkable achievement for a little girl who was once isolated at home unable to speak or be around others.

Now talking, reading and enjoying her home education it’s a different story. I decided to tell our story in our first book ‘Iris Grace’. 3 artists have come together, the painter, the photographer and the illustrator, through words and pictures you will be transported into Iris’s world with the help of Thula, their trusty feline artist assistant. 42 beautiful paintings, 15 illustrations and loads of photos make this an extraordinary memoir to treasure forever. I wanted to raise awareness of autism, to show people that there can be a future, a bright one. The techniques that work for Iris may not work with every child but I do believe there is always a key – it is about following the lead of your child.

The story of my 6-year-old daughter with autism and her best friend Thula has been told on Bored Panda before and what came afterwards was incredible

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

The word spread across the globe, Iris and Thula were sending out a strong message – that different is brilliant

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Iris is an excellent example of the unexpected gifts that autism can also grant

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Her exceptional focus and attention to details have helped her create incredibly beautiful paintings

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

She found her voice through painting and her faithful companion – Thula, the artist assistant

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Iris’s artwork has been bought by collectors before, but one of the biggest surprises was Angelina Jolie!

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Sunflakes’ by Iris Grace

For the first time our family took a trip abroad to Stockholm, a remarkable achievement for a little girl who was once isolated at home unable to speak or be around others

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Now talking, reading and enjoying her home education it’s a different story

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

I love that we don’t have to conform, we can just go with the flow and follow Iris and she is happy

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

She’s is more responsive, calm and easy when I set up ‘playrooms’ within the garden or even sometimes out in the countryside…

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

…and of course wherever we go, Thula comes with us

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Even going on bike rides…

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

…or for a swim

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Autism has opened up my perceptions of how you can teach a child

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

It doesn’t have to be in a classroom it can be wherever the child is most comfortable, using their own interests to inspire them

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

So I decided to tell our story in our first book

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Blossom in the Wind’ one of 42 paintings in the book

3 artists have come together, the painter, the photographer and the illustrator

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

We told her story through words and pictures with the help of Thula, her trusty feline artist assistant

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

I wanted to raise awareness of autism, to show people that there can be a future, a bright one

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

The techniques that work for Iris may not work with every child but I do believe there is always a key

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

It is about following the lead of your child

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Dance to the Oboe’ by Iris Grace

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Thula Mtwana’ by Iris Grace

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Dancing in Snowflakes’ by Iris Grace

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Meadow Foxtail’ by Iris Grace

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Trumpet’ by Iris Grace

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

‘Under the Sea’ by Iris Grace

My 6-Year-Old With Autism Creates Stunning Art And Angelina Jolie Just Bought Her Painting!

Highlights of Iris and Thula

Artistic expression offers a unique way to communicate, especially for children. Iris, a young girl with autism, discovered the beauty of this form of expression through her paintings, much like the creativity children demonstrate when they turn ordinary objects into extraordinary works of art.

Check out the story of kids who creatively transformed old photos and paintings for another delightful instance of youthful creativity.

