Lou Diamond Phillips: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

February 17, 1962

Subic Bay Naval Base, Philippines

64 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Lou Diamond Phillips?

Louis Diamond Phillips is an American actor, director, and writer known for his intense performances and diverse roles across film and television. His versatile career spans decades, showcasing a talent for bringing complex characters to life.

He first garnered widespread attention starring as Ritchie Valens in the biographical drama La Bamba, a performance that propelled him to mainstream recognition. This breakout role solidified his place as a compelling leading man in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Louis Diamond Upchurch was born on February 17, 1962, at the US Naval Base Subic Bay in the Philippines to Lucita Umayam Aranas and Gerald Amon Upchurch, a Marine KC-130 crew chief. His father died when he was one, and his mother remarried, with him taking his stepfather’s surname, Phillips.

Raised in Texas, he graduated from Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi. Phillips later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama from the University of Texas at Arlington, where his passion for acting developed.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Lou Diamond Phillips’s personal life, including his first marriage to assistant director Julie Cypher from 1987 to 1990. He was also briefly engaged to actress Jennifer Tilly before marrying makeup artist Kelly Preston in 1994.

Phillips and Preston had three daughters: twins Isabella Patricia and Grace Moorea, and Lili Jordan, before their 2007 divorce. He then married Yvonne Boismier in August 2007, with whom he has a daughter, Indigo Sanara.

Career Highlights

Lou Diamond Phillips burst onto the scene with his powerful portrayal of Ritchie Valens in the 1987 biographical drama La Bamba, followed by his acclaimed performance in Stand and Deliver. He earned an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for the latter.

His career expanded to include a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut as the King in the 1996 revival of The King and I. Phillips also showcased his versatility by co-writing and directing several projects, including the psychological thriller Dangerous Touch.

Phillips’ extensive filmography includes roles in Young Guns, Courage Under Fire, and the television series Longmire, cementing his status as a versatile and enduring presence in entertainment.

Signature Quote

“I felt I was the luckiest guy in the world when I landed La Bamba, and I still feel the same way.”

