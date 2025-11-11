Solar System Necklace With Semi Precious Planets Moving Around Jade Sun

by

Ever wanted the world to revolve around you? Well, this Solar Orbit Necklace can go one better than that, because whoever wears it will suddenly become the center of the entire solar system!

The necklace features the sun and all the planets (even poor, recently exiled Pluto) and even includes the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The planets are made from a variety of semi-precious stones including dyed jade for Uranus (stop laughing), yellow agate for Jupiter, sodalite for Earth and white turquoise for Mercury, and there’s even a comet-shaped charm hanging off the 3-inch extender. They’re available to buy on Thinkgeek, and as it says on their product page, “for those who are about to complain that the beads are not to scale, here’s the deal: we wanted you to be able to lift your head.” We can’t argue with that.

Patrick Penrose
