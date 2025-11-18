“This Is Insane”: Bridgerton-Themed Event Goes Viral For Its Horrible Conditions And Pole Dancer

People paid up to $1400 for a VIP experience at a Bridgerton-themed ball, only to be met with a solo violinist and an off-theme pole dancer. The ball, which took place on September 22 in Detroit, USA, was advertised as a “splendid soirée,” however, a slew of guests documented the disastrous event.
According to the event organizer Uncle & Me LLC, the now-infamous event took place at the Harmonie Club in downtown Detroit. Guests were encouraged to dress in the Regency-era fashion to “win $2,000 cash for best dressed.”
Meanwhile, Chelsea Beard, the event planner, spent the days leading up to the party promoting it, as one of her posts related to the ball on her Instagram page read: “It’s bound to be an enchanting evening of elegance and charm! Join us next Sunday at The Harmonie Club for an unforgettable night.”
Image credits: Netflix
Nevertheless, the ball inspired by the popular Netflix series Bridgerton was anything but. A handful of guests took to social media to air their grievances, exposing just how “unforgettable” the soirée was.
A guest named Alex Potter posted on Facebook on Tuesday (September 24): “The Bridgerton Ball in Detroit was a bust.
“We were expecting this beautiful event but we were met with cheap decorations and a stripper for entertainment.
“No shade to the stripper, just not appropriate for the theme lol we were promised food, open bar, party favors, etc, and got none of that.”
Bridgerton is inspired by the early 19th century Regency period in England, characterized by its opulent balls, intricate social hierarchies, and vibrant fashion.
Image credits: moreofnita
It reflects a society where marriage and status are paramount, and romantic pursuits are often entangled with societal expectations and scandals.
In the series, lush, pastel aesthetics and spirited dialogue bring to life a world of desire and intrigue, set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving cultural landscape.
According to Alex, the Detroit Ball reflected nothing of the sort, as she further wrote: “I did make the best out of it though and we popped over at the bar across the street along with many other people from the event.”
Krystal Roney, another ball attendee, shared on Facebook: “It was NOT worth the $150 I paid for general admission.”
Image credits: Brandon Williams
“They sent an email stating there would be floating appetizers for ALL guests and there were none.
“A lot of people are complaining about the backdrops and I didn’t have an issue with that as much.
“However, people who paid for the VIP tickets didn’t get the things they were promised either. There was no one checking tickets.
“I heard the food ran out after an hour. They had a pole dancer (which could have worked) except they paid her for the basic performance which had her in a thong and a bra….”
“The ‘professional photographer’ that I paid the $30 of my $150 to take ONE photo literally took ONE photo and transferred the photos to people’s phones.
“The line was long. They had issues with the wifi allegedly but I managed to get my photo. They promised a bar for 21+ and there was no alcohol.
“They had a vendor serving mocktails. There was no music other than the Bridgerton soundtrack.
“Most people left before it was even over. And I was one of them lol. I will NEVER go to another event hosted by Uncle & Me LLC.”
Image credits: moreofnita
Krystal concluded: “At least everyone looked amazing though.”
In addition to dropping hundreds of dollars on tickets for the highly anticipated event, many guests reportedly splurged important sums of money on ball gowns, flights to Detroit, hotels, and Airbnb rentals.
Attendees sharing their negative experiences on social media explained how they arrived at the three-story Harmonie Club expecting to be treated like royalty, but were greeted with cheap decor and one lonely violinist.
Many Bridgerton fans took notice of the scantily dressed pole-dancing stripper, who reportedly said she was hired just three hours before the event.
Image credits: moreofnita
The ball wound up being so boring that photos and videos posted online showed women sitting on the floor in ballgowns scrolling through their phones, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (September 25).
The disappointing party was originally scheduled for late August but was abruptly rescheduled just three days before the ball was set to kick off.
Some superfans had already spent money on flights and accommodations, one event-goer, Nina, shared on TikTok, as per The Mail.
The company had apparently lied by saying the original venue would not accommodate all of their guests for the sold-out event – when in fact it refused to pay the remainder of the money it needed to rent out the facility, Rachel Eaton alleged.
Image credits: moreofnita
Local aerialist Tink, who performed at the event, told WXYZ on Tuesday: “This is truly a horror story and I’m just completely awestruck seeing everything that happened.
“Normally it’s not like that. Normally when you go to a show, especially a circus performer, it’s an amazing experience.
“You get wowed, thrilled even. It’s a little dangerous and I’m sad they didn’t get to experience that.”
Image credits: rayleearts
Tink reportedly said that she was hired just three hours before the event and asked to pole dance, stating: “When I gave them the menu, they did pick pole dancing between hair suspension, Lyra hoop, and aerial sling and pole dance is what we went with.”
The performer added: “A lot of people thought it would have been better if I did hair suspension.
“I do know that’s a higher price for budget and I think because it was so last-minute, if they had more time we probably could have had hair suspension there. ”
Image credits: Reddit/Savings_Sprinkles698
“Even the silks, that would have been so pretty, having the fabrics flying around. I think that would have matched the vibe.”
Tink claimed the organizers selected and approved her costume for the occasion, a red bra and matching panty.
The company has since responded to the local broadcaster saying: “We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize.
Image credits: moreofnita
“Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests.
“We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings. Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve.
“Your feedback is invaluable, and we truly appreciate both the positive and constructive comments shared with us. We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly.
“Your understanding and loyalty mean the world to us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.”
Back in February, a Willy Wonka-themed event faced significant backlash upon going viral on social media.
The “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” event in Glasgow, Scotland, which was meant to be a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn,” turned out to be a massive disappointment in a nearly empty warehouse.
Bored Panda has contacted Uncle & Me LLC for comment.
Image credits: DLVermeer
Image credits: RheaMorris_
Image credits: HeiferOverlord
Image credits: angipangiin
Image credits: AliciaMarieBODY
Image credits: NOIVASwright
Image credits: GeographyNow
Image credits: calvaillust
Image credits: rayleearts
Image credits: Robocop_70
Image credits: MalikSadir65593
