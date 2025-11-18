Sydney Sweeney Was “Begging” For Jokes About Her Breasts For SNL Appearance, Says Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang had some insider secrets to share about Sydney Sweeney’s much-talked-about appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.
The episode featuring the Euphoria star aired in March and faced significant backlash for relying heavily on jokes about the actress’s body. It also ignited conversations about how women in the spotlight are often portrayed in comedy.
Months later, Bowen revealed how the 27-year-old actress was well aware of how audiences scrutinized her for her appearance.
Image credits: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
In a candid conversation on the Fly on the Wall podcast, the cast member spoke about how Sydney was “an example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already.”
He also claimed she “begged” them to write jokes “about [her] boobs.”
“She came in and was like, ‘Please, everyone, make jokes about my boobs,’” he shared. “She was practically begging everybody.”
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
Image credits: THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT
During her SNL hosting debut in March this year, Sydney appeared as a Hooters server in one of the sketches, where her character rakes in tips due to her physical appearance despite being an incompetent waitress.
The young star also joked in her monologue about coming up with a five-year plan to convince her parents about pursuing a career in Hollywood. And if that failed, she told the audience that her “plan B” was to “show boobs.”
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
In one sketch, the actress also had to make out with Bowen, who shared in the recent podcast that he had a conversation with her about it ahead of shooting to make sure she was comfortable with it.
“Bowen, I’m on Euphoria,” he recalled her words.
“But then she also said, ‘You’re living every gay man’s dream by ‘having sex’ with me,’” he added during the podcast interview.
“She knows that she is so raw sexual power that anyone would be thrilled to simulate sex with her,” he continued. “It’s so crazy.”
While speaking to GQ, Sydney herself said she wanted to use her SNL appearance to joke about the online chatter surrounding her image.
“There’s so many people out there who are like, ‘Oh, she’s famous because she showed her boobs,’” she said.
“You just learn the system,” she went on to say. “You can try and fight it but they just fight back. Even if you stand up for yourself, people are going to attack you for standing up for yourself.”
