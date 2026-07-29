The Best Viewing Spots You Can Haul Off To If You Want To See The Total Solar Eclipse In August

Nothing brings humanity together quite like the marvel of an eclipse. Lunar, solar, hybrid — you name it, they’re all incredible to witness in real life. It’s such a unique experience that it’s no wonder ancient civilizations once thought the world was ending.
But now we know better, and soon, some places around the world will get to see not just an eclipse, but a total solar eclipse. It will occur on August 12, 2026, and needless to say, some people are already gathering their special viewing gear and making travel plans. So if you want to know whether you’ll be one of the lucky ones, we’ve got a list of every place where you can see it.
Solar eclipses are always fascinating to watch, and regardless of how old you are, everyone will always want to go to the best place to see this phenomenon
Image credits: Jongsun Lee / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But it’s not always within our possibilities to just travel somewhere new to see it, and it’s quite rare for a solar eclipse to be visible in the same place within a short time
Solar eclipses really aren’t that rare. On average, a total solar eclipse occurs every 18 months, but most of the time it’s only visible in hard-to-reach places or even in the middle of the ocean. Research suggests that if you stay in the exact same place waiting for a total eclipse to come to you, you might wait, on average, 400 years. An easy number.
The moon’s shadow is relatively narrow, so the chances of it passing over the exact same location during your lifetime are incredibly small. That’s because, unlike a lunar eclipse, a total solar eclipse requires three specific conditions: the moon must be directly between Earth and the sun, it must be tilted at the right angle, and it must be so close to Earth that it appears large enough to completely cover the sun.
Image credits: Eclipse Predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA’s GSFC
Which is why they are extra special when they’re finally visible in your country or region, and on August 12, that will be the case for many European countries
Image credits: SUKHEE LEE / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Greenland, and the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean will all have front seats to the total solar eclipse that will soon grace us
However, scientists say that on August 12, a few places in Europe will be lucky enough to see it from home, including northern Spain, the northeast corner of Portugal, Iceland, and Greenland. For some of these regions, it will be the first total solar eclipse in nearly 30 years, or more.
That doesn’t mean total solar eclipses have been absent elsewhere. The most recent one took place in April 2024, when it crossed several parts of North America. Europe’s last total solar eclipse was in August 1999, and this time, most of the continent will once again miss out. Still, places like the UK and Ireland will get to enjoy a partial solar eclipse.
Image credits: SockPuppetForTomruen
But you won’t be able to see it without taking a few extra steps, and that may mean some travel time even within those countries
If you’re in the Iberian Peninsula, namely Spain and Portugal, you’ll be lucky enough to see the total eclipse in northern Spain, including places like Mallorca, Galicia, and Catalonia, as well as in northeastern Portugal, in cities such as Bragança and Miranda do Douro. Everywhere else, it will only be a partial eclipse, but it will still be a spectacular sight.
As for Iceland and Greenland, people in Iceland’s Westfjords and the Reykjanes Peninsula will be able to experience the eclipse in full. Places like Ólafsvík and Grindavík will also see totality, although for a shorter time, lasting about a minute. In Greenland, the best views will be from Scoresby Sund, Ella Island, and the Blosseville Coast.
Image credits: Aditya Chache / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The time of the eclipse will also vary depending on the location. In Greenland, totality will begin at 4:12 p.m. About an hour later, at around 5:43 p.m., Iceland will experience totality. Mainland Portugal will follow, with totality beginning at around 7:30 p.m., and finally, northern Spain will see totality at around 8:26 p.m.
Now, if this is your first time seeing a solar eclipse — as it is mine — keep in mind that you should never look at it without proper eye protection, even if your area is only getting a partial eclipse. That means you should only use certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. So, will you be in one of the countries lucky enough to see the total solar eclipse? Or will you catch a partial one instead? Let us know!
If you want to go the extra mile, several people have long been sharing their own advice on how to make sure you watch the eclipse safely, and with the best results
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