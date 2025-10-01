“Can’t Take The Filters Outside”: 49 Times People Tried To Fake It On Social Media But Fooled No One (New Pics)

Social media can seem like one massive magic show… Except, instead of rabbits coming out of hats, it’s waists that have been snatched, cheekbones rising from nowhere, or frown-lines vanishing without the use of Botox or a painful facelift.

With just enough Photoshop, Facetune, and a filter (or five), people have been morphing from ordinary humans into glowing, flawless creatures who look like they’ve just stepped out of a video game. Whether it’s living and breathing Barbies or lips that look like they’ve just lost a fight with a bee, social media is filled with photos that might have had us fooled had reality not reared its less-than-perfect head.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most hilarious and embarrassing times people tried too hard to catfish the internet, and got caught in the act. Many of these social media vs reality fails prove that while filters might blur the truth, they can’t erase the sheer audacity (and comedy) that comes with fooling no one.

#1 I’ve Been Waiting For Sunday, It’s Time For More Honesty Online

Image source: CarbonBasedB**h

#2 The Reflection Says Her Hips *Do* Lie

Image source: Hamburglar_burglar

#3 Must Be Her Sister In The Car

Image source: reddit.com

#4 His Instagram vs. TV Screenshot

Image source: Jaded_Protection7300

#5 Media vs. Reality

Image source: withloveshell

#6 Can’t Take The Filters Outside

Image source: kangalbabe2

#7 Instagram vs. Reality TV

Image source: 12mediumSizedDucks

#8 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

Image source: e_lime_pie

#9 I’m Sensing A Filter

Image source: OriginalGSpot

#10 Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27

Image source: LivinLikeASloth

#11 Running For Local Office

Image source: Proof-Sun-4857

#12 Instagram Picture vs. Interview Two Weeks Apart

Image source: shane-jabroni

#13 What She Posted vs. What The Makeup Artist Posted

Image source: ilovemuesli

#14 Most People In The Comments Genuinely Believe It’s “Just Makeup”

Image source: PresidentBasil9187

#15 Pisses Me Off To See Edits Like These Because Clients Then Expect Makeup To Work Like Plastic Surgery That Will Remove Wrinkles

Image source: mnlxyz

#16 It Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person

Image source: chookitty_o

#17 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: tfdcvkgccnligc

#18 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: insomniagirl

#19 The Caption Is Ironic

Image source: Harbinger0fdeathIVXX

#20 Instagram vs. Dating Show

Image source: superginseng

#21 The Power Of Makeup And Filters

Image source: nokia621

#22 A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV

Image source: little_mermaid1998

#23 Selfie Filter Queen

Image source: mcv_inmia

#24 Her Instagram V.s. Whistleblower’s Photo

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Instagram Versus Podcast

Image source: hellokittygirl78

#26 OP Posted This To Show How Much Better She Looks After “Taking Care Of Herself”

Image source: diveonfire

#27 Insta vs. Reality. Well, I Always Imagined Her To Be As Beautiful As She Is On Instagram

Image source: iaminsta3

#28 Mom Of A Model Desperate To Out-Do Her Daughter

Image source: baby_spice444

#29 TikTok vs. Fan Photo

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

#30 Instagram Picture vs. Livestream

Image source: some_kind_of_onion

#31 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: squeakheart

#32 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: mbtiandstuffz

#33 Blogger From My Country On Instagram vs. In Reality Show

Image source: Justolliehere

#34 Instagram vs. Reality. She Says She “Has A New Makeup Artist”

Image source: Magistraliter

#35 Instagram vs. Reality Of This Swedish Reality-TV Star

Image source: a-dense-mf

#36 Seen On A Hairdresser/Mua Instagram. Poor Girl Because She’s Very Beautiful

Image source: crazynesz

#37 I Swear I Thought Based On Insta That This Woman Was A Femme Fatale

Image source: Remarkable_Proof_710

#38 “But It’s Really Me, No Filter”

Image source: OralRedenbacher

#39 This Is Wild

Image source: Far-Tie-1120

#40 Her Instagram vs. Her Tagged Photos :o

Image source: shinymakeup

#41 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: crazynesz

#42 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: Suitable-Shoe-5028

#43 Instagram vs. Screenshots Of Recent Interview

Image source: peeeeepoo

#44 Well, At Least One Of The Women Posted The Realistic Version

Image source: tzssao

#45 When Instagram Famous Gonna Youtube

Image source: leopardius

#46 Instagram Selfie With Skin Texturizing vs. Candid Video In Someone Else’s Story. Photo Is From Two Months Ago, Video Is From Last Week

Image source: Longjumping_Camel256

#47 On TV vs. On Instagram

Image source: endlessdaysofsummer

#48 This Famous Influencer

Image source: Amyfrye5555

#49 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: HonestImpress

