Hey Pandas, Give Me Your Best Pickup Line!

by

let’s see some w rizz

#1

Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.

#2

I ought to complain to Spotify for you not being named this week’s hottest single

#3

Only one pick-up line, 53+ yrs ago: will you marry me? 😉🥰

#4

Are you a tide pod because you look like a snack 😉😉😉

*fingerguns*

(Please don’t eat tide pods though)

#5

p1: there are 20 letters in the alphabet right?

p2: you are missing some letters

p1: oh right i forgot the letters u, r, a, q, t

p2: you still forgot one

p1: dw darling, you’ll get the d later ;)

(never used this on someone lol)

#6

‘Excuse me, do you have time to complete a quick 1 minute survey?’ Hand your phone over on the ‘Add contact’ screen.

#7

Are you charmander? Because your my first pick
Are you Rick astley? Because I’m never going to give you up

(Ha Ik these aren’t pickup lines Rlly but )

#8

“If you’re single and open to it, could I have your number?”

I’m rather direct, LOL.

#9

*falls onto knees* PLEASE! PLEASE JUST GO OUT WITH ME! 😭

#10

Still married! 🥰😍
3 kids, 4 gkids, fifth gkid in oct.

#11

I seem to have lost my number, can I have yours?
(This is from Gravity Falls)

#12

Do you like whales? Because we can Humpback at my place.

#13

Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?

Hi, I’m Mrs. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?

#14

GET OVER HERE!

#15

*holding knee carefully*
Ouch, I skinned my knee…
…while falling for you 😏

#16

Hello

#17

If being sexy was a crime, you’d be guilty as charged. (Pickup line)
………But you aren’t so…. (Roast)

#18

Cant write. How ’bout if i print? No cursive available

#19

are u welch’s? bc ur a pretty fruity snack
or
yeah that guy(or girl or person) that id kinda be into IiiiIIIiisssss….. YOU (be more chill refrence anyone?)

#20

hey girl, wanna smell this cloth

#21

Are you a cupcake? Because you look like a snack.

#22

Are you Duolingo cause you like to harass me😏

