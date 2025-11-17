Hey Pandas, Give Me Your Best Pickup Line!

let’s see some w rizz
#1
Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.
#2
I ought to complain to Spotify for you not being named this week’s hottest single
#3
Only one pick-up line, 53+ yrs ago: will you marry me? 😉🥰
#4
Are you a tide pod because you look like a snack 😉😉😉
*fingerguns*
(Please don’t eat tide pods though)
#5
p1: there are 20 letters in the alphabet right?
p2: you are missing some letters
p1: oh right i forgot the letters u, r, a, q, t
p2: you still forgot one
p1: dw darling, you’ll get the d later ;)
(never used this on someone lol)
#6
‘Excuse me, do you have time to complete a quick 1 minute survey?’ Hand your phone over on the ‘Add contact’ screen.
#7
Are you charmander? Because your my first pick
Are you Rick astley? Because I’m never going to give you up
(Ha Ik these aren’t pickup lines Rlly but )
#8
“If you’re single and open to it, could I have your number?”
I’m rather direct, LOL.
#9
*falls onto knees* PLEASE! PLEASE JUST GO OUT WITH ME! 😭
#10
Still married! 🥰😍
3 kids, 4 gkids, fifth gkid in oct.
#11
I seem to have lost my number, can I have yours?
(This is from Gravity Falls)
#12
Do you like whales? Because we can Humpback at my place.
#13
Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?
Hi, I’m Mrs. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?
#14
GET OVER HERE!
#15
*holding knee carefully*
Ouch, I skinned my knee…
…while falling for you 😏
#16
Hello
#17
If being sexy was a crime, you’d be guilty as charged. (Pickup line)
………But you aren’t so…. (Roast)
#18
Cant write. How ’bout if i print? No cursive available
#19
are u welch’s? bc ur a pretty fruity snack
or
yeah that guy(or girl or person) that id kinda be into IiiiIIIiisssss….. YOU (be more chill refrence anyone?)
#20
hey girl, wanna smell this cloth
#21
Are you a cupcake? Because you look like a snack.
#22
Are you Duolingo cause you like to harass me😏
Follow Us