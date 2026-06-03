So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver’s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

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Technology is moving at an unprecedented pace, but people have never been this lonely. According to recent multi-country research from the WashU School of Public Health, nearly four in 10 adults report feeling lonely. People deal with that loneliness in different ways, and some might be very unhealthy.

Recently, an online creator, Thomas Terry, (@thomasterryfilms) shared a short conversation he had with his Lyft driver. In the video, the driver was conversing with an AI chatbot he trained to act like his girlfriend. The video left netizens baffled: some despaired at how dystopian it was that people are now seeking human connection with AI, while others ridiculed the driver.

During the current loneliness epidemic, more and more people are seeking companionship from AI chatbots

So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

Image credits: Salvador Rios/Pexels (not the actual photo)

So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver’s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

One Lyft passenger caught his driver talking to an AI girlfriend and shared their conversation online

So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

The passenger didn’t ridicule the driver, initially doubting whether the conversation was even real

So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

Image credits: thomasterryfilms

The video soon went viral, garnering over 600k views in just three days

Image credits: thomasterryfilms

Some people made jokes, others showed genuine concern for the driver’s wellbeing

So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver&#8217;s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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