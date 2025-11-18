Woman With Main Character Syndrome Freaks Out After Stranger Orders The Same Meal

Few people like dealing with entitled people; that’s why individuals who find themselves in such a situation tend to receive sympathetic looks from those around them.
After having encountered an entitled person in the wild, redditor ‘Odd_Acanthisitta_853’ received not only sympathetic looks but some extra chicken, too. That’s because he had to deal with an entitled woman in a restaurant calling him a creep, when all he did was order food for his wife.
Bored Panda has reached out to the OP and he was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find his thoughts in the text below.
Some people's sense of entitlement makes it impossible for others to even order their food in peace
This redditor wanted to order some food for his wife, but an entitled woman next to him managed to make it all about her
The woman in the OP’s story only proves that some people really believe the world revolves around them; and that can lead to numerous problems, sexist behavior being one of them. Research suggests that both male and female representatives with a heightened sense of entitlement tend to be more sexist, even though their attitude towards it differs a little.
A study conducted by psychologists from Case Western Reserve University and San Diego State University found that in general, entitled men tend to endorse hostile views of women—suggest that they’re manipulative, deceptive, and untrustworthy—while entitled women are more likely to endorse views of females as frail and needing extra care, which makes them likely to demand that men take care of them.
A PhD graduate from Case Western Reserve University and the lead author on the study, Joshua Grubbs, pointed out that entitlement is seemingly rising across recent generations, which makes the link to sexist attitudes particularly alarming. “Recent events certainly highlight how dangerous entitlement and hostile sexism can be in men. Furthermore, given that benevolent sexism can also produce gender inequality, these findings for women are also concerning,” he said.
The OP revealed that being called a creep brought up some rather hurtful memories
Currently an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of New Mexico, Grubbs has also suggested that, “At extreme levels, entitlement is a toxic narcissistic trait, repeatedly exposing people to the risk of feeling frustrated, unhappy and disappointed with life.”
While such negative feelings affect the entitled people themselves first and foremost, they can clearly influence those around them as well, and the OP is arguably just one of many examples. In a recent interview with Bored Panda, he revealed that the name-calling in the restaurant brought up some rather hurtful memories.
“Being called a creep was primarily what upset me about it, even if I wasn’t remotely interested in the girl,” he shared. “I was super self-conscious as a kid, so that word causes me anxiety anytime I hear it. After I got over the initial shock, though, I couldn’t help but think of how ridiculous she—and the situation as a whole—had been.”
In the redditor’s opinion, a heightened sense of entitlement is likely related to a lack of adversity in one’s life. “The less a person struggles, the more entitled they seem to be, as if the world should treat them better than everyone else. And in some cases, the world does feed into this, as people don’t like confrontation and will often bend a knee to entitled people,” he explained, adding that it often also comes down to a severe lack of empathy and emotional intelligence.
According to Grubb’s research, entitled people’s negative emotions are typically caused by perceived injustices, which result in the entitled individual directing their anger outward, blaming others, and reassuring themselves of their own specialness, all of which lead to perceived injustices and start the vicious cycle again.
Forbes seconded the idea that the younger generations seem to feel more entitled than, say, their baby boomer or Gen X counterparts. While that reportedly entails both the good and the bad—just to give an example of each, entitled people tend to feel a stronger drive for achievement, but they also often act selfishly—there’s also the ugly, which, as Forbes points out, is the chronic disappointment and similar “joyous” emotions they share with the world. And while the entitled woman in the OP’s story didn’t bring much positivity into the restaurant either, at least her negativity was compensated with extra chicken.
“I approached my wife about it humorously remarking, ‘Hey, some girl in there thinks you’re a creep, and she has a boyfriend so don’t talk to her,’ as the order for teriyaki chicken was hers originally,” the OP shared his wife’s reaction to the extra chicken. “After I explained what happened, she got a kick out of it and couldn’t stop laughing.”
Fellow redditors shared their thoughts on the matter
Some netizens had questions about certain details in the story
