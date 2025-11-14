People Tired Of Others Allowing Children To Mistreat Pets Explain How Dumb And Dangerous That Is

We all love our dogs. We cuddle them, spoil them, and tend to forgive them for whatever mischief they create. When we say – “You’re a good boy!” – we mean it from the bottom of our hearts. Humans share such a close bond that it’s easy to forget that our beloved canines are, after all, animals. They howl, growl, and sorry to tell you the obvious, they bite. Imagine the scenario. A child is pinching a dog, and the dog can’t handle it anymore, when… snap! Who is to blame? People on this thread exposed the danger of letting your kids mistreat animals at home. Repeat after them: “Dogs. Are Not. (f-word). People.” and “even the sweetest animals bite”. It’s time for dog owners (and proud parents) to finally grow up and take full responsibility.
Cynology expert Mindaugas Sejunas, in an interview with Bored Panda, debunked the popular myth that all dogs love and protect children. “There are plenty of videos online that show kids riding dogs. Everyone brags on Facebook about how well their kid and dog get along. Many parents decide to get a dog for their child so that the little one stays entertained and doesn’t get bored. Some think of a dog as an excellent guardian. This is the biggest mistake an adult can make and it could easily turn into tragedy. There’s a famous story about a dog that was left alone with a crying child. Mom gets irritated, shouts at the kid and leaves the room. After she comes back from the kitchen, she sees her child’s throat torn apart. The dog was put down.”
Bored Panda also spoke to animal behavior specialist Vida Radzeviciene about things every parent should know when raising a child and a dog under one roof. “First of all, kids should learn that a dog is not a toy. It’s crucial that children remain under parental supervision when interacting with a dog. It’s important that parents show their kids how to treat a dog, how to play with him and enjoy his company. Tell your little ones that a dog doesn’t like to be disturbed when sleeping or eating, and as a result might become angry.”
“Mutual respect is key. Always educate your kids about how to treat animals. You can’t just go and grab a dog to get his attention, always call him and wait for him to come to you. Any dog can be provoked, especially when there are no adults around. That’s when a dog might decide to discipline your kid himself. Unfortunately, he can’t speak human language, nor does he know how to handle the subtleties of our communication. There’s only one way dogs discipline your ill-behaved kids, and that’s how his own mom would discipline him.”
