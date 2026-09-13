“As Brown As Ever”: ‘SNL UK’ Roasts Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Over Their UK Return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the target of a sharp Saturday Night Live UK sketch after the couple’s reported return to Britain.
The jokes quickly spread online, with some viewers begging for the episode to air in the US.
“Oh, geez. I hope they play this in the U.S.; it would be the first time I’ve watched SNL in almost ten years,” wrote one commenter.
The sketch poked fun at everything from the couple’s return to Britain to Markle’s lifestyle projects, and their reported Netflix deal.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brutally mocked in SNL UK following their return to the UK
On September 12, the Season 2 premiere opened with Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye playing Harry and Markle, who arrived at Balmoral Castle to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Harry walked in and announced, “Daddy, I’m home.”
Charles, played by Larry Dean, immediately asked whether they had already spent their Netflix money.
“Don’t tell me you’ve spent all your Netflix money already.”
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
Harry then joked about the size of the deal. “It was $60 million. How long was it meant to last?”
The sketch also aimed at Markle’s lifestyle brand. She presented Camilla with an ice tray and claimed, “I made it myself. I can give you the recipe. I’m kind of a wiz in the kitchen.”
Harry then added, “It’s true, she hires the best cooks.”
The joke appeared to reference Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which featured her cooking, hosting, and entertaining.
The sketch later brought in Andy Burnham, played by George Fouracres. He joked that Harry and Markle wanted to live like “normal folk,” while also poking fun at his own political image.
The most controversial moment came when Camilla welcomed Markle by calling her “as brown as ever”
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
The line appeared to reference the couple’s explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Markle said that someone within the royal family had raised concerns about how dark her and Harry’s future child’s skin might be.
Markle said during the interview, “There were conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
She did not identify the person involved.
Harry also refused to reveal who had made the comments, saying, “That conversation I am never going to share.”
The remarks caused a major royal controversy at the time.
The Royal Family Channel/YouTube
Prince William later rejected the suggestion that the royal family was racist, saying, “We’re very much not a racist family.”
Queen Elizabeth II also addressed the allegations in a carefully worded statement, saying that the issues raised, “particularly that of race, are concerning,” while adding that “recollections may vary.”
That old controversy gave the sketch an obvious target for satire, but viewers also focused on casting a Black actor as Markle.
“Megsy gonna be so pissed about being played by an actual black woman,” wrote one netizen.
The SNL jokes quickly divided viewers, although plenty of people clearly enjoyed seeing the Sussexes become the subject of an SNL-style roast
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
Some thought the sketch was brutal enough to rival another famous parody of the couple.
“This is as funny as South Park, and somehow I think this will make them even MORE pissed off lol lol!”
Another viewer wrote, “This isn’t a comeback. It’s a prime-time public execution of two people who apparently mistook humiliation for a royal return.”
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
Others were even less impressed with Harry and Markle themselves.
“They make themselves supremely easy to mock and spoof.”
And one viewer said, “They’re such worldwide embarrassments”
The sketch arrived as Harry and Markle were reportedly preparing to spend more time in Britain after moving to California in 2020. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, were also reportedly enrolling in a private school in Britain.
Harry and Markle’s Netflix deal also became part of the joke
Harry and Markle signed a major multi-year deal with the streaming service after stepping away from royal duties. Their projects included Harry & Meghan and Markle’s With Love, Meghan’s lifestyle series.
That original five-year agreement ended in September 2025, with Netflix deciding not to renew it in the same form. The couple later signed a new “multi-year, first-look” deal through Archewell Productions.
However, an insider described the newer arrangement as “not much,” saying it carried little risk for Netflix.
That made the sketch’s joke about Harry supposedly burning through the Netflix money an easy punchline.
“SNL was far to kind to all of them,” wrote one netizen
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