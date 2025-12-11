48 Brilliantly Sneaky Acts Of Revenge That People Somehow Managed To Pull Off

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. But it might also be wise to pull it off in the sneakiest way possible, so nothing can ever be traced back to you. You know, for legal reasons…
Redditors have recently been sharing the most brilliant acts of revenge they’ve somehow managed to pull off without getting caught. From taking karma into their own hands to getting petty payback via social media, this list is full of ideas for you to use on your own enemies, pandas. So have fun scrolling through and enjoying some sweet schadenfreude, and remember to upvote the stories that you find extremely satisfying!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us