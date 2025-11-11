I Photograph Strangers On The Streets And Doodle Over Them

by

I take pictures of unsuspecting people and then add sketches using Snapchat. Most of the snaps are created on the way to work or at the bus. I often sketch ideas and funny situations in Snapchat before choosing the one I like the best. I really enjoy creating these snaps because I have to think really different. I also love the simplicity of Snapchat. My other reason for creating these snaps is all about bringing smiles to people.

More info: Instagram

