I Photograph Strangers On The Streets And Doodle Over Them

I take pictures of unsuspecting people and then add sketches using Snapchat. Most of the snaps are created on the way to work or at the bus. I often sketch ideas and funny situations in Snapchat before choosing the one I like the best. I really enjoy creating these snaps because I have to think really different. I also love the simplicity of Snapchat. My other reason for creating these snaps is all about bringing smiles to people.
More info: Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us