If You Haven’t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

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On the Internet, there’s no bigger sin than being cringey. At the same time, it’s what drives insane levels of engagement. Remember the infamous Star Wars kid? Yeah, that video has 38 million views. And who didn’t love to hate the 2018 YouTube Rewind? At one point, it was the most-disliked video on the platform of all time.

Truly, the Internet loves nothing more than some good old-fashioned cringe, and Bored Panda is here to deliver. We went online to find the most embarrassing humblebrags, lies, and attention-seeking posts that gave people second-hand embarrassment. Proceed only if you’re ready to experience new levels of cringe.

#1 Who Would Dare After That

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: barsby456

#2 Instagram Is A Gold Mine

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: coolduck78

#3 Please Zuck, He’s Angry

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: cocometcleo

Is there anything that isn’t cringe nowadays? It seems that folks might gang up on you for liking a book, a sports team, or a band they deem “cringe.” Something cuts deep inside your soul when you read a comment like “Imagine being a fan of X in the big 2026” followed by the wilted flower emoji.

How do we decide what’s cringey and what’s cool? Sometimes, it seems that the fear of appearing cringe stops people from enjoying their lives with as much whimsy as they can. The younger generations are particularly worried, as 56% of Gen Z feel anxious about rejection during Hinge dates. Their biggest worry? Doing something their date will think is cringy or embarrassing.

#4 Oh Wow Thanks

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: shessavage

#5 Woman Got Called Out In A Facebook Group For Humblebragging About Paying For Someone’s Burger And Fries

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: QuirkyWafer4

#6 Text From A Former Co-Worker I Haven’t Talked To Since 2019

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: sybil1037

In her piece for Mother Jones titled “One Nation, Under Cringe,” writer Steffi Cao observed that the current generation’s lexicon revolves around words used to describe embarrassing behaviors and shame people for them. “Where ‘cool’ or ‘dope’ served earlier generations, cringe, mid, sus, glazed, and ick serve us now,” she writes.

Indeed, Gen Z and Gen Alpha might be the generations so preoccupied with not being cringe that they’re missing out on the best parts of life. Online, more and more people are calling out those who participate in and cultivate “cringe culture.”

For example, one Redditor recently argued that “the concept of cringe culture completely ruined creativity and self-expression.” Under the “cringe culture” tag on TikTok, you can find others talking about how cringe culture is making everything boring and is fueling the rise of anti-intellectualism.

#7 Yes, I’m Sure Girls Were Judging You For Eating A Sandwich

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: amanda92baker

#8 Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: KOTORbayani

#9 Please I Just Wanna Get The Group Project Done

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

You might think that this is a problem only for the chronically online. However, experts are noticing that the repercussions of “cringe culture” are severely impacting today’s youth. In an interview for Australia’s ABC News, bestselling author and NYU professor of Creative Writing Ocean Vuong talked about how young people are afraid to try being poets and writers because it’s perceived as cringe.

“There is a kind of surveillance culture around social media,” he said. “This ‘cringe culture’ is ‘I don’t want to be perceived as trying and having an effortful attempt at my dreams.'” As a teacher, Vuong finds this horrifying: “They are absolutely scared of judgment. And so, in fact, they perform cynicism because cynicism can be misread, as it often is, as intelligence.”

#10 Sure Ya Did Bud

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: huuflepuuf

#11 Saw This In My Feed And Felt It Belonged Here

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: PsychicSavage

#12 This Guy Has Too Many Friends

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

Interestingly, sincerity seems to be really scary nowadays. Young people seem to like and care about things, but only ironically or in a weirdly detached way. In cringe culture, everything is embarrassing: being in a fandom, trying out a new hobby, and sometimes, even love. How else can we explain the recent “Having a boyfriend is embarrassing” trend?

#13 He Seems Nice

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: kodaboka

#14 Very Pretty Girl Btw

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Quantum3000

#15 People Actually Do That?

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: dobbyisafreepup

The key to conquering this collective aversion to cringe might be the realization that we all do embarrassing things. Apparently, being embarrassed can bring people closer. According to a 2012 study, people find those who show embarrassment more trustworthy and pro-social. Although the embarrassment might seem unbearable in the moment and shortly after, it can actually work as a bonding mechanism.

#16 Manliest Sip Of All Time

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: hamfoh

#17 I Am Intelligent. Please Mate With Me

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: spacepatrolluluco

#18 If Only There Were A Way To Prevent This From Happening

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: rumsoakedham

Essentially, when we do something stupid and get embarrassed, we’re signaling to other people that we care what they think. They, in turn, feel sympathy for us and might feel the need to reassure us. Evolutionary psychologists say that we adapted to feel embarrassment as a way to correct our behavior in communities.

#19 This Girl Is Skinny And Her Twitter Is Filled With This Type Of Content

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#20 That’s A Yikes From Me

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Just Say No

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Onfour

So, was the meme “I am cringe but I am free” that started making rounds in 2020 right all along? I certainly hope so. In 2023, TikTok creator Erica Mallett coined the term “climbing the cringe mountain” to name how being cringe can set you free. “What embracing cringe allows you to do is try on a bunch of personalities, identities, outfits,” Mallett told The New York Times.

#22 “Failed” Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Vegfuture

#23 How Would I Know?

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: michaelmorrison315

#24 So Dangerous I Instantly Converted

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: NinjaThor

Do you think any of the people on this list deserve kudos for how they handled their cringeworthy moments, Pandas? Or are their cringy personalities beyond repair? Let us know your thoughts on cringe-inducing content and cringe culture in the comments! And if you want to see more, check out some cringy pics that show new levels of human stupidity and these expensive accidents and fails that made people cringe.

#25 Had To Deactivate Instagram After This One

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: thenotoriusfap

#26 Prose So Jacked

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Allen_MacGyverson

#27 I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: ilovedavidgilmour

#28 On A Cute Video, About A Woman Who Spent Months Rehabbing A Tarantula So It Could Go Back Outside

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: big_white_fishie

#29 Worst Part Is She Got Through Her Science Classes By Copying Most Of Her Work

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: MrHoffbrincles

#30 In The Comments Of A Comic

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Christ

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: SoonerFan619

#32 Posted By A Well Known Fitness Entrepreneur. Equal Parts Obnoxious And Irresponsible

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: nothnks-imjustlookin

#33 No Name Food?

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: ok_noah

#34 That Moment When He Doesn’t Compliment You Back

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Sauceless And Disappointed

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: thepalmtrees1

#36 Seen On Twitter

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: FAMOUS_RECLUSE

#37 Oh I Bet You Did

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Knifeslinger07

#38 This Girl Applying For Moderator On My Discord Server

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Sophiekat12

#39 I Found One In The Wild

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: lavenderskyes

#40 There’s Hundreds More Like This

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: squeaky1127

#41 On A Meme Where It Implies Popular Girls Gets 250 Likes On Their Profile Pics

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Testwick

#42 Degrading A 4th Grader In A Cartoon. Cute

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Fosh06

#43 I Laughed More Than I Should’ve

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: tamziwamzi

#44 Invites Me To A Game, Leaves Shortly Afterwards And Messages Me This

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: wostmoke

#45 Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn’t Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 I Love The Fact That He Disassembled It On Top Of His Physics Homework

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: drewtheninja

#47 Science Student Cringes At The Legitimate Use Of The Word Chemistry (In The Context Of Romantic Chemistry)

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Shiny_Palace

#48 She Is Fed Up With All The Guys Giving Her Business Cards

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Arushan

#49 I Wish I Could Be Unhealthy But I’m Just Too Fit!

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 I Mean, “I Can Help” Would Have Worked Too

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: teaspoon7884

#51 Don’t Mind Me Just Getting My Iphones Mixed Up

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Really Needed That Piece Of Information In My Life. Thank You

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#53 “I’m An Actor”

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: mackstreetboys

#54 Just Batting Em’ Away

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Oh My God

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#56 His Anger Fuels Him

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Doctorj128

#57 Nothing Is More Romantic Than Getting Mad Over “Btw”

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: aidan0157

#58 That’s So Cringy To Read

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: sicklyandsour

#59 Sounds Like Someone Didn’t Get Laid

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: Jimmyx24

#60 Inspirational

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: RonDesantis2022

#61 He’s Currently Taking Remedial Algebra At A Community College

If You Haven&#8217;t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)

Image source: SirERexYun

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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