156 Smile Quotes To Stay On The Positive Side Of Things

What are the things that make you smile? For me, it is funny horse videos, my absolute weirdo of a dog, and my flower garden. Well, and I’m not afraid to admit – when someone slips on an ice patch and falls ungracefully into a snow dune. That someone being me, most likely. On top of it all, there’s one more thing or a group of things that does the trick – beautiful quotes. To be specific – adorable smile quotes carrying the sole purpose of making the reader happy. So, we’ve collected a list full of quotes about smiling in hopes of making your day just a sliver better! And by golly, we do expect it to work!
Yeah, we know, sometimes being told by someone else to show your privates (meaning the row of pearly whites you hide for special occasions, of course) evokes an image of some creepy being you met on the street on your walk back home. However, reading these moving quotes, none of these images will come to your mind, really! In fact, most of these phrases are quotes by famous people, and how could you not trust the real experts on smiling when the topic is exactly this? Of course, there’s also the group of popular quotes – something that is tried and tested and zero creepy!
Well then, warm up the 43 muscles required to smile and scroll on down below to check out the positively inspiring quotes. Once you are there, give the phrases you liked the most your vote and share this article with someone who you think might need a bit of positivity in their day!
#1
“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” – Connie Stevens
#2
“I love those who can smile in trouble.” – Leonardo da Vinci
#3
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” ― Dr. Seuss
#4
“If you smile when you are alone, then you really mean it.” – Andy Rooney
#5
“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” – John Lennon
#6
“One who smiles rather than rages is always the stronger.” — Unknown
#7
“Everyone should smile. Life really isn’t that serious.” — Unknown
#8
“Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” – Mark Twain
#9
“Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful.” – Thich Nhat Hanh
#10
“Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humor and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful.”– Rashida Jones
#11
“Smile at strangers and you just might change a life.” – Steve Maraboli
#12
“Just for today, smile a little more.” — James A. Murphy
#13
“The people who make you smile from just seeing them, those are my favorite people.” – Koi Fresco
#14
“Always wear a smile sometime during the day, it makes you feel happier and younger.” – Kylie Bax
#15
“Start every day off with a smile and get it over with.” – W.C. Fields
#16
“Smile. it’s the second best thing you can do with your lips.” — Jill Shalvis
#17
“The living should smile, for the dead cannot.” – George R.R. Martin
#18
“Something of a person’s character may be observed by how they smile.” — Christian Nestell Bovee
#19
“Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” – Yoko Ono
#20
“There is always a reason to smile. Find it.” — Unknown
#21
“Today, give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
#22
“Never regret anything that made you smile.” – Mark Twain
#23
“I have many problems in life. But my lips don’t know that. They always smile.” – Charlie Chaplin
#24
“Anyone can smile on their best day. I like to meet a man who can smile on his WORST.” — Lauren Graham
#25
“Every smile makes you a day younger.” – Chinese proverb
#26
“You can go a long way with a smile. You can go a lot farther with a smile and a gun.” – Al Capone
#27
“You are not fully dressed until you wear a smile.” – Evan Esar
#28
“It takes a lot of energy to be negative. You have to work at it. But smiling is painless. I’d rather spend my energy smiling.” – Eric Davis
#29
“Hide your craziness behind a beautiful smile. That’s all you need.” – Paulo Coelho
#30
“Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.” — Unknown
#31
“A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” – William Arthur Ward
#32
“Use your smile to change the world but don’t let the world change your smile.” — Unknown
#33
“A smile is the universal welcome.” – Max Eastman
#34
“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” – Phyllis Diller
#35
“Wear a smile and have friends; wear a scowl and have wrinkles.” – George Eliot
#36
“Smile. Have you ever noticed how easily puppies make human friends? Yet all they do is wag their tails and fall over.” – Walter Anderson
#37
“Science teaches to think but love teaches to smile.” – Santosh Kalwar
#38
“A smile is the best way to get away with trouble even if it’s a fake one.” – Masashi Kishimoto
#39
“Your wrinkles either show that you’re nasty, cranky, and senile, or that you’re always smiling.”– Carlos Santana
#40
“You can only hold a smile for so long, after that it’s just teeth.” – Chuck Palahniuk
#41
“Keep walking and keep smiling.” — Tiny Tim
#42
“A simple smile. That’s the start of opening your heart and being compassionate to others.” – Dalai Lama
#43
“Smile from your heart; nothing is more beautiful than a person who is happy to be himself.” – Kubra Sait
#44
“When you smile at a stranger, there is already a minute outflow of energy. You become a giver.” — Eckhart Tolle
#45
“If you’re reading this… Congratulations, you’re alive. If that’s not something to smile about, then I don’t know what is.” – Chad Sugg
#46
“It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
#47
“Your smile will give you a positive countenance that will make people feel comfortable around you.” – Les Brown
#48
“You’ll find that life is still worthwhile, if you just smile.” – Charlie Chaplin
#49
“Smile! It increases your face value.” – Robert Harling
#50
“A smile remains the most inexpensive gift I can bestow on anyone and yet its powers can vanquish kingdoms.” – Og Mandino
#51
“Always remember to be happy because you never know who’s falling in love with your smile.” – Unknown
#52
“A smile cures the wounding of a frown.” – William Shakespeare
#53
“I come to work with a smile and I leave with a laugh, and I’m so grateful.” – Robert Knepper
#54
“Lighten up, just enjoy life, smile more, laugh more, and don’t get so worked up about things.” – Kenneth Branagh
#55
“Use your smile to change the world; don’t let the world change your smile.” – Chinese Proverb
#56
“Her smile, I’m sure, burnt Rome to the ground.” – Mark Z. Danielewski
#57
“That smile could move mountains. It could also break hearts.” – Kylie Scott
#58
“The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” — E. E. cummings
#59
“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.” — Unknown
#60
“It’s important to maintain an attractive smile as you age. A lighter, less beige, more white tooth color is key, but no Chiclets.” – Evelyn Lauder
#61
“I have chosen to be happy because it’s good for my health.” – Voltaire
#62
“When I saw you I fell in love and you smiled because you knew.” – William Shakespeare
#63
“Nothing shakes the smiling heart.” – Santosh Kalwar
#64
“The world always looks brighter from behind a smile.” — Unknown
#65
“Gratitude paints little smiley faces on everything it touches.” — Richelle E. Goodrich
#66
“People seldom notice old clothes if you wear a big smile.” – Lee Mildon
#67
“If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours.” — Unknown
#68
“Smile is the beauty of the soul.” – Lailah Gifty Akita
#69
“It is impossible to persuade a man who does not disagree, but smiles.” – Muriel Spark
#70
“A smile is an inexpensive way to change your looks.” — Charles Gordy
#71
“If you’re not using your smile, you’re like a man with a million dollars in the bank and no checkbook.” – Les Giblin
#72
“A smile is a facelift that’s in everyone’s price range!” – Tom Wilson
#73
“The greatest self is a peaceful smile, that always sees the world smiling back.” – Bryant H. McGill
#74
“The source of a true smile is an awakened mind.” – Thich Nhat Hanh
#75
“People seldom notice old clothes if you wear a big smile.” — Milton A. Lee
#76
“I was smiling yesterday, I am smiling today and I will smile tomorrow. Simply because life is too short to cry for anything.” – Santosh Kalwar
#77
“Silence and smiles are two powerful tools.” — Unknown
#78
“What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity. These are but trifles, to be sure; but scattered along life’s pathway, the good they do is inconceivable.” – Joseph Addison
#79
“Of all the medicines in the inner life, a smile is by far the best medicine.” – Sri Chinmoy
#80
“Smile, it is the key that fits the lock of everybody’s heart.” – Anthony J. D’Angelo
#81
“Withhold a smile only when the smile can hurt someone. Otherwise, let it bloom forth in a riot.” — Vera Nazarian
#82
“If someone is too tired to give you a smile, leave one of your own, because no one needs a smile as much as those who have none to give.” — Samson Raphael Hirsch
#83
“If you are too busy to laugh, you are too busy.” — Unknown
#84
“When someone is rude, keep a smile on your face. When you stay on the high road and keep your joy, you take away their power.” — Joel Osteen
#85
“There is little success where there is little laughter.” – Andrew Carnegie
#86
“Smiling doesn’t necessarily mean you’re happy. Sometimes it just means you’re strong.” — Unknown
#87
“She wrote love with her smile and magic with her eyes.” – Giovannie de Sadeleer
#88
“A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.” – Tom Wilson
#89
“Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.” – Paramahansa Yogananda
#90
“Dare, dream, dance, smile, and sing loudly! And have faith that love is an unstoppable force!” – Suzanne Brockmann
#91
“If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love.” – Maya Angelou
#92
“Smiling makes people feel good and positive, conveying a sense of good-will, rapport and trust.” – Dr. T.P.Chia
#93
“A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear.” – Marilyn Monroe
#94
“Nothing is more beautiful than a smile that has struggled through tears.” – Demi Lovato
#95
“Smile, it’s free therapy.” – Douglas Horton
#96
“One of the most rewarding things in life is to always put a smile on your face.” – Dr. T.P.Chia
#97
“To be able to throw one’s self away for the sake of a moment, to be able to sacrifice years for a woman’s smile – that is happiness.” — Hermann Hesse
#98
“Always keep your smile. That’s how I explain my long life.” — Jeanne Calment
#99
“What’s the use of worrying? It never was worth while, so pack up your troubles in your old kit-bag, and smile, smile, smile.” — George Henry Powell
#100
“People with dimple have a divine role in this universe: smile!” – Toba Beta
#101
“It’s hard not to feel happy when you make someone smile.” – Roy T. Bennett
#102
“Smile. It instantly lifts the face, and it just lights up the room.” – Christie Brinkley
#103
“A smile doesn’t always stand for a perfect life.” – Faraaz Kazi
#104
“A laugh is a smile out of control.” — Wyatt B. Pringle Jr
#105
“And enigmatic smile is worth ten pages of dialog.” — Connie Brockway
#106
“Teeth aren’t pearly, until you smile.” — Anthony Liccione
#107
“When you have to work, work with a smile.” – Kapil Dev
#108
“Happiness is a journey, not a destination.” – Buddha
#109
“Just smiling at someone walking down the street can make the person’s day. It’s all about paying it forward.” – Mariska Hargitay
#110
“There is fear when frowning. There is love when smiling.” — Maxime Lagacé
#111
“Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.”– Christie Brinkley
#112
“Smile, smile, smile at your mind as often as possible. Your smiling will considerably reduce your mind’s tearing tension.” – Sri Chinmoy
#113
“Before you put on a frown, make absolutely sure there are no smiles available.” — Jim Beggs
#114
“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” — Leo F. Buscaglia
#115
“A smiling face is a beautiful face. A smiling heart is a happy heart.” – Dr. T.P. Chia
#116
“People who keep stiff upper lips find that it’s damn hard to smile.” — Judith Guest
#117
“Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.” – Richard M. Devos
#118
“It only takes a split second to smile and forget, yet to someone that needed it, it can last a lifetime.” — Steve Maraboli
#119
“Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad.” – Christina Rossetti
#120
“All the statistics in the world can’t measure the warmth of a smile.” – Chris Hart
#121
“The smile that is worth the praises of earth is the smile that shines through tears.” — Ella Wheeler Wilcox
#122
“A smile is a friend maker.” – Bangambiki Habyarimana
#123
“Smile is the vainest thing you can wear without costing you anything.” – Unknown
#124
“More can be taught with a single smile than with a whole year worth of lessons.” — Anthony T. Hincks
#125
“Beauty is power; a smile is its sword.” – John Ray
#126
“You’ve probably noticed how when someone says hello or smiles at you, your automatic reaction is to say hello or smile back.” — Shawn Achor
#127
“I am intrigued by the smile upon your face, and the sadness within your eyes” – Jeremy Aldana
#128
“Remember to smile.” – Nelson Mandela
#129
“The face of a truly happy man seldom lacks smiles.” — Ogwo David Emenike
#130
“Smiling is my favorite exercise.” – Unknown
#131
“Spend your life with people who make you smile, laugh, and feel loved.” — Roy T. Bennett
#132
“I want to touch the heart of the world and make it smile.” — Charles de Lint
#133
“When we learn to smile at life, we shall find that the problems we encounter dissolve.” — Donald Curtis
#134
“Look back, and smile on perils past.” – Walter Scott
#135
“A smile is the prettiest thing you can wear.” — Unknown
#136
“You don’t have to be happy to smile.” – Daniel Willey
#137
“I just want to make people smile.” – Julie Garwood
#138
“Everyone smiles in the same language.” – George Carlin
#139
“When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by if you smile through your fear and sorrow.” – John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons
#140
“A gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured smile can work wonders and accomplish miracles.” – William Hazlitt
#141
“A smile costs nothing but gives much. It enriches those who receive without making poorer those who give. It takes by a moment, but the memory of it sometimes lasts forever.” – NDTV
#142
“A smile is so sexy, yet so warm. When someone genuinely smiles at you, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.” – Mandy Moore
#143
“Learn to smile at every situation. See it as an opportunity to prove your strength and ability.” — Joe Brown
#144
“A smile is the chosen vehicle of all ambiguities.” – Herman Melville
#145
“If we are not able to smile, then the world will not have peace.” – Thich Nhat Hanh
#146
“Life is like a mirror. Smile at it and it smiles back at you.” – Peace Pilgrim
#147
“Colors are the smiles of nature.” — Leigh Hunt
#148
“If I can see pain in your eyes then share with me your tears. If I can see joy in your eyes then share with me your smile.” – Santosh Kalwar
#149
“Smile at the obstacle, for it is a bridge.” – Medusa
#150
“If we are peaceful, if we are happy, we can smile and blossom like a flower, and everyone in our family, our entire society, will benefit from our peace.” – Thich Nhat Hanh
#151
“The teeth are smiling, but is the heart?” — African proverb
#152
“How can you feel bad and smile simultaneously?” – Maxime Lagacé
#153
“I wake up every day with a smile on my face.” – Henry Ian Cusick
#154
“Show me a smile, and I’ll show you one back.” – Vanilla Ice
#155
“It seems to me that what we call beauty in a face lies in the smile.” – Leo Tolstoy
#156
“My children and my husband make me smile. My work makes me smile.” – Victoria Beckham
Follow Us