This Instagram Account Shares Pictures From The 1970s, Shows Why It Was An Era Like No Other

The 1970s are often associated with Vietnam and Watergate, but there was also plenty of glamor between the wild fashion, TV stars like Farrah Fawcett, and the disco era.
So to get a better image of the decade, let’s take a look at the aptly-titled Instagram account, 70s Archives. It shares photos that show not only how people looked in the period, but also what they were passionate about and how they spent their days.
After all, nothing paints a better picture of a place in time than those who inhabit it.
More info: Instagram
#1 Robin Williams As The First Male Cheerleader For The Denver Broncos, 1979
Image source: 70sarchives
#2 “The Right Man For The Job May Be A Woman” – Ruth Gordon Schnapp, The First Woman To Be Licensed As A Structural Engineer In California, Late 1970s
Image source: 70sarchives
#3 Dolly Parton In 1976
Image source: 70sarchives
#4 A Young Boy’s Reaction To Meeting André The Giant, 1970s
Image source: 70sarchives
#5 Tim Curry As Dr. Frank-N-Furter In The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Image source: 70sarchives
#6 Thomas Carey At San Diego’s Gay Pride Day, 1978
Image source: 70sarchives
#7 Freddie Mercury Of Queen In 1977. Photographed By Neal Preston
Image source: 70sarchives
#8 Cher In A Photoshoot For Her 1974 Album “Dark Lady” (By Richard Avedon)
Image source: 70sarchives
#9 Harrison Ford In The Late 70s
Image source: 70sarchives
#10 David Bowie In Paris, 1977 (By Christian Simonpietri)
Image source: 70sarchives
#11 Meryl Streep In New York, 1979
Image source: 70sarchives
#12 Lynda Carter As Wonder Woman 1975
Image source: 70sarchives
#13 Jamie Lee Curtis Recreating The Iconic Shower Scene From The Movie “Psycho” (1960) That Starred Her Mother, Janet Leigh
Image source: 70sarchives
#14 Freddie Mercury Of Queen Wearing A Crown Backstage At Slane Castle, Ireland, 1986 (Photographed By Denis O’regan)
Image source: 70sarchives
#15 Lisa & Louise Burns, Aka The Grady Twins From The Shining (1980), Posing In Their Costumes Outside The Wardrobe Department On Set
Image source: 70sarchives
#16 Behind The Scenes From “Jaws” (1975)
Image source: 70sarchives
#17 Helen Mirren, 1970s
Image source: 70sarchives
#18 A Wedding Party In Harlem, New York City, 1983 (By Thomas Hoepker)
Image source: 70sarchives
#19 Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants In The 70s
Image source: 70sarchives
#20 Dolly Parton
Image source: 70sarchives
#21 Young Princess Diana, 1970s
Image source: 70sarchives
#22 New York City, 1975 (By Joel Meyerowitz)
Image source: 70sarchives
#23 Paul, Mary, & Heather Mccartney In Scotland, 1970 (Photographed By Linda Mccartney)
Image source: 70sarchives
#24 Robin Williams, 1977
Image source: 70sarchives
#25 Liza Minnelli And Carrie Fisher At Studio 54 In New York (1970s)
Image source: 70sarchives
#26 Cher, 1973
Image source: 70sarchives
#27 Susan Sarandon In The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Image source: 70sarchives
#28 Ellen O’Neal Skateboarding In The 1970s
Image source: 70sarchives
#29 Anjelica Huston Modeling At Halston’s Fall Ready-To-Wear Collection In 1972
Image source: 70sarchives
#30 Abba, 1974 (By Wolfgang Heilemann)
Image source: 70sarchives
#31 David Bowie And Elizabeth Taylor In 1975 (By Terry O’neill)
Image source: 70sarchives
#32 Lombard Street In San Francisco, California, 1975
Image source: 70sarchives
#33 High School Fashion, 1969 (By Arthur Schatz)
Image source: 70sarchives
#34 Jessica Lange, 1970s
Image source: 70sarchives
#35 Jamie Lee Curtis At Home With Her Mother, Janet Leigh, In 1978
Image source: 70sarchives
#36 “A Day Without Lesbians Is Like A Day Without Sunshine.” Gay Freedom Day Parade, San Francisco, 1979
Image source: 70sarchives
#37 Billie Perkins, Jodie Foster, & Robert De Niro On The Set Of Taxi Driver In 1975
Image source: 70sarchives
#38 Elton John Posing After Having A Star Dedicated To Him On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, 1975 (By Jeff Robbins)
Image source: 70sarchives
#39 Kate Bush Dressed As A Bat, 1978
Image source: 70sarchives
#40 Bill Clinton & Hillary Rodham At Yale Law School In New Haven, Ct In 1971
Image source: 70sarchives
#41 A Woman At A Rolling Stones Concert In Hyde Park, London, 1969 (Photo By Ian Harris)
Image source: 70sarchives
#42 Dolly Parton Performing At Wbap’s Country Gold Anniversary Event In Texas, 1974
Image source: 70sarchives
#43 Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta At The Grease Premiere Party, 1978 (By Brad Elterman)
Image source: 70sarchives
#44 Woman Covering Her Husband’s Eyes At Sight Of Young Woman Taking Off Her Top On The Beach In France, 1974
Image source: 70sarchives
#45 “Women Enjoy The Benefits Of A Heated Whirlpool In Saint Petersburg, Florida, 1973.” (Photographed By Jonathan Blair For National Geographic)
Image source: 70sarchives
#46 VW Beetles On A New York Port Authority Parking Lot, 1973 (Photo By Jp Laffont)
Image source: 70sarchives
#47 Audrey Hepburn At Her Rented Beach House In Tuscany, 1972 (Luca Dotti)
Image source: 70sarchives
#48 The Crowd At A LED Zeppelin Concert In Oakland, California, 1977 (By Kevin C. Goff)
Image source: 70sarchives
#49 Some Of Andy Warhol’s Polaroid Pictures From The 70s 80s
Image source: 70sarchives
#50 Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” Album Cover Outtakes, 1975
Image source: 70sarchives
Follow Us