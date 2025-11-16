This Instagram Account Shares Pictures From The 1970s, Shows Why It Was An Era Like No Other

The 1970s are often associated with Vietnam and Watergate, but there was also plenty of glamor between the wild fashion, TV stars like Farrah Fawcett, and the disco era.

So to get a better image of the decade, let’s take a look at the aptly-titled Instagram account, 70s Archives. It shares photos that show not only how people looked in the period, but also what they were passionate about and how they spent their days.

After all, nothing paints a better picture of a place in time than those who inhabit it.

More info: Instagram

#1 Robin Williams As The First Male Cheerleader For The Denver Broncos, 1979

#2 “The Right Man For The Job May Be A Woman” – Ruth Gordon Schnapp, The First Woman To Be Licensed As A Structural Engineer In California, Late 1970s

#3 Dolly Parton In 1976

#4 A Young Boy’s Reaction To Meeting André The Giant, 1970s

#5 Tim Curry As Dr. Frank-N-Furter In The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

#6 Thomas Carey At San Diego’s Gay Pride Day, 1978

#7 Freddie Mercury Of Queen In 1977. Photographed By Neal Preston

#8 Cher In A Photoshoot For Her 1974 Album “Dark Lady” (By Richard Avedon)

#9 Harrison Ford In The Late 70s

#10 David Bowie In Paris, 1977 (By Christian Simonpietri)

#11 Meryl Streep In New York, 1979

#12 Lynda Carter As Wonder Woman 1975

#13 Jamie Lee Curtis Recreating The Iconic Shower Scene From The Movie “Psycho” (1960) That Starred Her Mother, Janet Leigh

#14 Freddie Mercury Of Queen Wearing A Crown Backstage At Slane Castle, Ireland, 1986 (Photographed By Denis O’regan)

#15 Lisa & Louise Burns, Aka The Grady Twins From The Shining (1980), Posing In Their Costumes Outside The Wardrobe Department On Set

#16 Behind The Scenes From “Jaws” (1975)

#17 Helen Mirren, 1970s

#18 A Wedding Party In Harlem, New York City, 1983 (By Thomas Hoepker)

#19 Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants In The 70s

#20 Dolly Parton

#21 Young Princess Diana, 1970s

#22 New York City, 1975 (By Joel Meyerowitz)

#23 Paul, Mary, & Heather Mccartney In Scotland, 1970 (Photographed By Linda Mccartney)

#24 Robin Williams, 1977

#25 Liza Minnelli And Carrie Fisher At Studio 54 In New York (1970s)

#26 Cher, 1973

#27 Susan Sarandon In The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

#28 Ellen O’Neal Skateboarding In The 1970s

#29 Anjelica Huston Modeling At Halston’s Fall Ready-To-Wear Collection In 1972

#30 Abba, 1974 (By Wolfgang Heilemann)

#31 David Bowie And Elizabeth Taylor In 1975 (By Terry O’neill)

#32 Lombard Street In San Francisco, California, 1975

#33 High School Fashion, 1969 (By Arthur Schatz)

#34 Jessica Lange, 1970s

#35 Jamie Lee Curtis At Home With Her Mother, Janet Leigh, In 1978

#36 “A Day Without Lesbians Is Like A Day Without Sunshine.” Gay Freedom Day Parade, San Francisco, 1979

#37 Billie Perkins, Jodie Foster, & Robert De Niro On The Set Of Taxi Driver In 1975

#38 Elton John Posing After Having A Star Dedicated To Him On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, 1975 (By Jeff Robbins)

#39 Kate Bush Dressed As A Bat, 1978

#40 Bill Clinton & Hillary Rodham At Yale Law School In New Haven, Ct In 1971

#41 A Woman At A Rolling Stones Concert In Hyde Park, London, 1969 (Photo By Ian Harris)

#42 Dolly Parton Performing At Wbap’s Country Gold Anniversary Event In Texas, 1974

#43 Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta At The Grease Premiere Party, 1978 (By Brad Elterman)

#44 Woman Covering Her Husband’s Eyes At Sight Of Young Woman Taking Off Her Top On The Beach In France, 1974

#45 “Women Enjoy The Benefits Of A Heated Whirlpool In Saint Petersburg, Florida, 1973.” (Photographed By Jonathan Blair For National Geographic)

#46 VW Beetles On A New York Port Authority Parking Lot, 1973 (Photo By Jp Laffont)

#47 Audrey Hepburn At Her Rented Beach House In Tuscany, 1972 (Luca Dotti)

#48 The Crowd At A LED Zeppelin Concert In Oakland, California, 1977 (By Kevin C. Goff)

#49 Some Of Andy Warhol’s Polaroid Pictures From The 70s 80s

#50 Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” Album Cover Outtakes, 1975

