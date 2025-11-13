People Share The Most Incredible Things Octopuses Have Done And We May Have Underestimated Their Intelligence

In nature, octopuses only live in waters full of salt. But that doesn’t mean these cephalopods are salty themselves. Tumblr users have been sharing wholesome stories about octopus’ intelligence, and a whopping 790K people have liked their thread on the social platform so far. The love for this smart animal is spreading, and you’ll fall for them after reading the octopus facts as well. However, it’s worth mentioning that even though most researchers know lots about the natural habitat of the octopus and do their very best to recreate it for a great setting, being able to observe these intelligent animals in a controlled environment is extremely difficult. New settings alter their behaviors too much for them to be credible. And despite how cool they are, you shouldn’t get an octopus as a pet. They already have a brief life span, and being in captivity can create nervous system problems for them. It also stresses them so much that they often stop eating. Now that we’ve got that out of the way scroll down and enjoy the stories on octopus’ intelligence and mischief!
Image credits: Bernard DUPONT
Many people quickly fell in love with these geniuses
Follow Us