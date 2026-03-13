53 Times People Had Their Words Used Against Them On Social Media (New Pics)

Picking a fight online is generally pretty silly, but that doesn’t stop folks from running their mouths (or keyboards) in comments sections or via poorly-thought out posts. Everything on the internet is there forever, so it’s important to not be too confident or aggressive if you’ve posted something questionable in the past.

Don’t believe me? We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of folks calling out others with “this you?” screenshots. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1 Parler Markets Themselves As A Bastion Of Free Speech, But Disables The Comments On Their Reddit Ads…🤔

Image source: devilsbard

#2 Someone Bring This Guy A Liquid Nitrogen

Image source: Upper-Place7900

#3 Pretty Sure He’s The King Of This Sort Of Thing

Image source: Kosta7785

The digital world has a funny way of making us feel like we’re shouting into a void when, in reality, we’re etching our thoughts into a block of granite that never erodes. This phenomenon often begins with what psychologists call the online disinhibition effect, a term coined by Dr. John Suler to describe how the lack of eye contact and physical presence makes us feel shielded from the consequences of our words.

When you’re sitting on your couch in your pajamas, the internet feels like a cozy, private living room rather than a global stage with a front-row seat for your future employer. This sense of invisibility acts as a psychological cloak, leading people to drop their social filters and post things they would never dream of saying during a face-to-face meeting. We trade our long-term reputation for the quick dopamine hit of a few likes or a clever retort, forgetting that every keystroke contributes to a permanent digital footprint.

#4 Imagine Getting Called Out By The Official White House Account

Image source: WhiteHouse46

#5 Ouch

Image source: Bitbatgaming

#6 Who Still Buys Iphones???? 🤣🤣

Image source: TheMiningD

Part of the issue lies in the way our brains are wired to prioritize the now over the later, a cognitive quirk known as present bias. We are naturally inclined to value immediate rewards, like the satisfaction of winning an argument or trending for an hour, far more than the abstract threat of a screenshot surfacing five years down the line.

#7 Knives Out For Liz Truss

Image source: Buttoneer138

#8 This You Marxist Rubio?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#9 Cereal-Themed This You?

Image source: SylTop

According to research on digital behavior from the Pew Research Center, many internet users feel a sense of anonymity that emboldens them, even when their real names are attached to their profiles . This disconnect creates a false sense of ephemerality, where a post feels like a passing thought rather than a stored file.

#10 “Body Shaming” Of Theresa Coffey

Image source: ThatAdamsGuy

#11 Missouri Governor Mike Parson Lights Up The Mansion For Hunger Action Month After Being The Only Governor To Take Away School Lunches

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#12 Empathy Is A Fickle Thing. It Can Blow Away With The Wind

Image source: Rolltop

We treat our social media feeds like a conversation that will disappear into the wind, but the internet operates more like the Wayback Machine, which tirelessly archives the web for posterity. Even if you hit the delete button, the ghost of your opinion often lingers in a cache or a stranger’s gallery.

#13 Liz Truss Has A Change Of Mind

Image source: hansreddit9

#14 A Proper “This You” Comeback

Image source: NastyNateRTS

#15 Steven Crowder On The Feminization Of Men

Image source: supersirj

The rise of the “this you?” comeback has turned this forgetfulness into a spectator sport, highlighting the gap between who people claim to be today and who they were on social media years ago. This happens because the internet collapses our social contexts. A joke intended for your friends is suddenly being read by a stranger in a different country with zero context.

#16 Alpha-Males Don’t Need To Say They Are Alpha-Males

Image source: ARoughGo

#17 So, Is That A No To Dignity?

Image source: ShinkenRed48

#18 Cheetos And Hot Dogs

Image source: Br0mine

It is a concept called context collapse, and it explains why a comment that felt “safe” in a specific niche can become toxic when it hits the mainstream. We often forget that the internet is a public square with a perfect memory, and while we evolve as people, our digital history remains frozen in time.

#19 Misinformation

Image source: Nolimitsolja

#20 When Did Pronouns Become Such A Big Thing?

Image source: Nolimitsolja

#21 Does This Count? Nefltix CEO Ama

Image source: rohithkumarsp

This creates a trap for anyone who hasn’t scrubbed their past, as the searchability of our digital lives makes it incredibly easy for others to perform a “vibe check” against our previous statements. Furthermore, the user interface of most platforms encourages speed over reflection.

#22 This You?

Image source: TORUKMACTO92

#23 Buttery Males

Image source: Not_A_Wrapper

#24 This You Garbage?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

We are prompted to “share what’s on our mind” the moment a thought occurs, bypassing the part of the brain that weighs the risks of public scrutiny. This “post first, think later” culture is fueled by the algorithmic demand for engagement, which rewards high-emotion content. When we are angry or excited, our prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for impulse control, often takes a backseat to the amygdala.

#25 This You Linus?

Image source: tpradez12

#26 This You Saying No One Is Above The Law?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#27 Oof

Image source: Particular-Mission-5

This biological hijack is why so many people find themselves frantically deleting a post thirty minutes after the adrenaline wears off, only to realize that the “this you?” crowd has already hit the Print Screen key. The illusion of a “delete” button provides a safety net that doesn’t actually exist, giving us the confidence to be reckless while the architecture of the web ensures that nothing is ever truly lost.

#28 Never Say Never

Image source: ___blade___

#29 Jeremy Clarkson, A Man Who Has Made A Whole Career Out Of Being As Offensive As Possible About Pretty Much Anything, Is Sad That People Are Making Jokes About His Queen

Image source: elzmuda

#30 Severe Mental Health Condition

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

The internet denies us that natural decay of information. By treating the web as a casual conversation rather than a formal publication, we set ourselves up for those awkward moments of public accountability. The “this you?” phenomenon serves as a sharp reminder that our digital shadows are often longer than we think, stretching across years to meet us just when we thought we had moved on. Awareness of this digital reality is the only way to navigate the web without leaving a trail of regrettable receipts that might one day return to greet us.

#31 Esto Tu?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#32 This You Deleting Your Support Of The Thing You Say You Don’t Support?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#33 Charlie Is Very Selective About Free Speech

Image source: NicholasHomann

#34 “Only I Am Allowed To Tell Black Entertainers To Shut Up.” —candace, More Or Less

Image source: ImOnlyHereForTheCoC

#35 Evidence Presented

Image source: xTimeKey

#36 This You Telling Dopes To Get The Vaccine That You’re Suddenly Questioning?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#37 Musk Is Not Having A Good Time

Image source: FennekinFlames

#38 “Well That Was Antifa”

Image source: ShinkenRed48

#39 Cheater Complains That His Girlfriend Is “Falsely” Accusing Him Of Cheating, Gets Exposed By His Own Comment History

Image source: ShinkenRed48

#40 Scott Adams Loves Body Shaming, Then Hates It

Image source: Recyart

#41 Well Well Well… How The Turntables Have…

Image source: Embarrassed-Spend831

#42 One Of The Most Savage “This You” I’ve Seen On The Bird App, Which Includes The Classic Excuse “Uhm Actually, It’s Ok When I’m Doing It”

Image source: Tie8773

#43 Hypocrisy Is A Like A National Sport For Conservatives

Image source: ShinkenRed48

#44 Well Would You Look At That

Image source: PirateJohn75

#45 When Corporate Virtue Signaling Goes Wrong

Image source: Kenyalite

#46 This You Applying Different Standards To Different Players For Some… Reason?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#47 This Didn’t Age Well

Image source: BelleAriel

#48 Stan Twitter Accounts Always Have The Best This U Comebacks

Image source: SneakySquid5

#49 This You Nbc? Helping Musk Suppress Reporting On Him?

Image source: thewholedamnplanet

#50 The Internet Will Always Find Out

Image source: smartwaterofficiel

#51 That’s A Lot Of Words To Say He Can’t Get A Date

Image source: KurtUrgent

#52 Socialism For The Rich

Image source: [deleted]

#53 It’s Only Okay When They’re The Ones Doing The Mocking

Image source: c-k-q99903

