Man Finds An Abandoned Parrot Egg And Hatches It Into An Adorable Budgie

by

Raising an abandoned baby kitten or a puppy already sounds like a pretty difficult and stressful mission. Now, try to imagine rescuing and hatching a teeny tiny parakeet egg and then taking care of a fragile little bird that came out of it. All by yourself.

The YouTube channel A Chick Called Albert has recently posted a video documenting the heartwarming journey of a tiny parakeet egg that was found abandoned at a pet shop, growing into a beautiful little bird, all thanks to the man who refused to leave that egg behind.

More info: youtube.com

The man was at a pet shop when he noticed an abandoned egg in one of the parakeet cages

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

“I was in a pet shop, when I noticed something odd,” reads the text in the video. “There was a little egg on the floor of the budgie’s cage. I only saw a male budgie. The owner told me she had just sold the female. Luckily, she was happy to give the egg to me.”

There was only a male bird in the cage since the female had just been sold

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

The guy decided to take the matter into his own hands and attempt to save the little eggie

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

The man was given the abandoned egg, which he then safely put inside a matchbox and took home. “Would I be able to bring it to life?” he wondered.

When he arrived home, he put the egg inside an incubator, hoping that in a few days, he’d be able to see life.

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

After a few days of incubating, he was already able to see a beating heart inside the egg

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

“From that moment on, he grew fast,” reads the text in the video. The guy points out how he had to rotate the egg three times a day—turns out, one has to do it to prevent the developing bird from sticking to the shell.

And then, on the 19th day of taking care of the egg, the bird finally started hatching

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

“So far, so good. But this was just the start,” the man narrates

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

The bird was incredibly small and incredibly fragile. “He needed food and since a parrot is new to me, I had studied everything about how to feed him,” the guy narrates. “It could be done, but it wouldn’t be easy…”

The man patiently fed the little birdie eight times a day so it could grow up big and strong.

He had to repeat the feeding process 8 times a day

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

The baby was growing quickly and with each day, it looked more and more like a grown-up parakeet

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

While his bird son was growing, the guy kept thinking about the bird’s dad that he left behind at the pet store. “So I called the pet shop. He was still there,” he narrates. “I told them I would come for him, as soon as his son could fly.”

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

When the little one started flying, the man decided to come back to the store and take the bird’s dad too

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

Millions of people found this video documenting the journey incredibly touching and heartwarming. Currently, the video already has over 13.5 million views as well as more than 39k comments.

After just a week, the video has already gathered over 13.5 million views

Image credits: A Chick Called Albert

Here’s how people reacted

