21 Small Luxuries That’ll Make Hosting Thanksgiving Feel Like A Treat

If you have been saddled with hosting duty this holiday season, don’t freak out! It’s time to hang up your frayed apron and step into the spotlight as the culinary maestro you were born to be. We’ve curated a list of 21 small splurges that’ll turn your Turkey Day from a stress-fest into a symphony of sophistication. These aren’t just purchases; they’re investments in your sanity and your guests’ undying admiration.
From Dutch ovens so gorgeous they could double as centerpieces to bar carts that’ll make you feel like a mixologist extraordinaire, these items are about to become the supporting cast in your Thanksgiving blockbuster. Say goodbye to juggling mismatched plates and hello to a tablescape that could make Martha Stewart weep with joy. Who knew that a few strategic upgrades could transform you from frazzled cook to domestic goddess faster than you can say “pass the gravy”?
#1 Bake, Braise, And Roast Your Way To Culinary Perfection With This Rugged And Reliable 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Review: “Pan is wonderful!! Used it immediately to make beef stew!! Came out amazing!! Love, love the color!! Can’t wait to use it for thanksgiving” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Carolina Shopper
#2 Keep Leftovers Fresh And Reduce Waste With These Bee’s Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps – A Sustainable Alternative To Plastic Wrap That’s Perfect For Wrapping Turkey, Sides, And Snacks For A Stress-Free Thanksgiving
Review: “I purchased these for the sake of getting rid of plastic wrap and they work great. I like the fact that they can be cleaned easily and they can keep all types of food fresh without having the plastic filling up the landfills. I purchased these and another set for my family for the holidays and I know they will love them just as much as I do.” – Joseph Yarka
Image source: amazon.com, Angelique
#3 Add A Touch Of Sunshine And Vintage Charm To Your Holiday Gatherings With These Beautiful Vintage Yellow Wine Goblets – A Set Of Bright, Cheerful Glasses That Will Add A Pop Of Color And Whimsy To Your Table
Review: “I opened the package and was instantly impressed. These wine goblets are just beautiful for everyday use and even hosting casual dinners. They are nice and sturdy and are pretty to boot. I think I will order the other glasses in this pattern too! Thanks!” – Leisa Pastor
Image source: amazon.com, lexizstar
#4 Take Your Mac ‘N Cheese Game To The Next Level With The Compact Pasta And Noodle Maker – A Versatile And Easy-To-Use Kitchen Companion That Lets You Craft The Perfect Homemade Noodles For A Creamy, Dreamy Macaroni And Cheese Dish That’s Sure To Become A New Thanksgiving Tradition
Review: “Making pasta could not be simpler with this machine! We use it regularly for two people and have doubled the recipe for four. I need to eat whole wheat pasta and the taste and texture is so much better than dried, store bought pasta. Would highly recommend!!!” – gracenote
Image source: amazon.com, BrianB
#5 Add A Touch Of Autumnal Charm To Your Thanksgiving Table With The Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan – A Beautifully Designed Pan That Will Make Your Holiday Bread Or Dessert A Stunning Centerpiece
Review: “Beautiful loaf pan looking forward to using it this Thanksgiving 2020. I could just imagine how beautiful the loaf is going to look on my dinner table just simply wonderful the loaf pan is made out of a sturdy loaf pan. You will never regret purchasing it if you want a beautiful loaf of bread at your dinner table.” – Vienna
Image source: amazon.com, Blake Hurst
#6 Make Quick Work Of Basting And Infusing Your Thanksgiving Turkey With Flavor With A Premium Stainless Steel Turkey Basting Syringe Brush – A Food-Grade, Easy-To-Clean Syringe And Brush Combo Perfect For Basting, Marinating, And Serving Up A Tender, Juicy Bird
Review: “This product is exactly as advertised! It was rested big time during Thanksgiving and man did it stand up and take a bow! The steel is sturdy, no worries of melting due to high temp with juice and basting, and the clean up was super easy thanks to the cleaning brush that comes with it! We do a lot of chicken, game hens, turkeys and duck when we cook and this is a great find. 👍🏽 LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS!” – Alicia M
Image source: amazon.com, EdwardR
#7 Carve Your Way To A Stress-Free Thanksgiving With A Proper Turkey Carving Knife Set
Review: “This is a nice set! It is attractive, the knife is SHARP, and the fork is pointy. This set is about as perfect as I imagined. It cut the turkey like butter! They clean easily and have a nice box to store them until your next big meal.” – Grizzly’s mom aka Karry S
Image source: amazon.com, Karvinen
#8 Chill Out And Enjoy Fresh Ice At Your Fingertips With A Convenient Countertop Ice Maker – A Compact, Easy-To-Use Appliance Perfect For Parties, Gatherings, And Everyday Use, Ensuring You Always Have Plenty Of Ice On Hand To Keep Drinks Cold And Refreshing
Review: “I have loved this machine. I have had it for 18 months! Makes ice quickly and continues making ice after the load sensor clears instead of turning off like other ice makers I have owned. This leaves ice readily available at all times. When the water reservoir is empty, it will hold 3.5 16.9oz bottles of water and the ice tray holds enough ice to fill my 32oz water bottle. Strongly recommended!!” – Kari
Image source: amazon.com, Rikki
#9 Warm Up Your Thanksgiving Table With The Cozy Charm Of A Fall Cheesecloth Table Runner – A Rustic Yet Elegant Addition To Your Holiday Decor, Adding A Soft, Textured Look To Your Table And Setting The Tone For A Cozy, Memorable Meal
Review: “It is just as described at very thin, sheer cloth you can fashion it like I did with pleats or creases you can spread it out. You can also double it and have a thicker layer. It’s a beautiful rust autumn color. I would recommend getting it.” – Susan moore
Image source: amazon.com, Aimee
#10 Elevate Your Holiday Entertaining With A Beautifully Crafted Charcuterie Board With Dividers And Cheese Knives – A Stylish And Functional Board Perfect For Showcasing A Variety Of Cured Meats, Artisanal Cheeses, And Accompaniments, With Built-In Dividers And Knives For A Seamless Serving Experience
Review: “Ordered this for a Thanksgiving dinner. I was really amazed at the product. All the necessary pieces. Excellent quality. Really everything needed for a charcuterie board for 6 to 10 people. And the price is right for. Would definitely recommend.” – anon
Image source: amazon.com, Michelle
#11 Elevate Your Wine Game And Add A Touch Of Sophistication To Your Thanksgiving Table With A Large Elegant Wine Decanter With Aerator
Review: “I used this decanter for the first time at Thanksgiving. Not only did it do a great job of letting the wine breathe, it was very attractive on the table. Also, it easily cleaned up beautifully.” – cincipapa24
Image source: amazon.com, JO
#12 Fire Up The Flavor At Your Next Gathering With This Grill Seasoning Gift Set – A Tasty Collection Of Artisanal Seasonings And Spices To Elevate Your Grilled Meats And Veggies To New Heights, Perfect For Thanksgiving And Beyond
Review: “I got these as a gift for my husband. He does most of the cooking and loves trying new seasonings. We are thoroughly impressed with the quality and flavor of each one of these. The variety is great and we have found ways to use each one. I highly recommend these!” – Carrie
Image source: amazon.com, T. Kuczykowski
#13 Serve Up A Savory And Stylish Side Dish With A Beautiful Ceramic Gravy Boat – A Charming And Functional Vessel Perfect For Holding Warm, Delicious Gravy
Review: “I bought this for Thanksgiving this year, after our gravy boat last year just wasn’t big enough. This worked perfectly for the 10 people we had, and would have easily served double that without needing to be refilled.” – M
Image source: amazon.com, Mini
#14 Take Your Home Bar To The Next Level With The Ultimate Cocktail Companion – A Bartesian Premium Cocktail And Margarita Machine
Review: “Just got my Bartesian Cocktail Maker, Capsules and Storage space for the Capsules and it is amazing. It makes drinks perfectly & deliciously…I’m happy, happy, happy with my Bartesian Cocktail Maker!” – Gambid
Image source: amazon.com, Gambid
#15 Add A Touch Of Autumn Charm To Your Thanksgiving Table With This Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish – A Delightful, Diminutive Dish Perfect For Serving Sweet Or Savory Treats, From Pumpkin Pie To Spiced Nuts
Review: “This item has been on my wishlist for a while and I finally broke down and bought it for the upcoming pumpkin season.
The cocette is perfect for a block of Brie in the oven, or some other smaller sized meal.
Easy to clean, and it’s just so beautiful!” – Emma
Image source: amazon.com, victor nava
#16 Mix, Mingle, And Make Memories With A Fully Stocked Bar Cart – A Stylish And Functional Hub For Your Favorite Spirits, Glasses, And Garnishes That’s Sure To Elevate The Cocktail Hour
Review: “I absolutely love this bar cart. It’s sturdy enough and does not wobble. It’s perfect for my apartment and isn’t too heavy. It matches my coffee table perfectly and really is a great addition. For the price it’s a steal!” – JAB
Image source: amazon.com, Geo Ballero
#17 Premium Olive Oil Dispenser Bottles With Pourers – A Set Of Stylish And Functional Bottles That Make It Easy To Pour The Perfect Amount Of Olive Oil For Cooking, Dressing, Or Finishing Your Favorite Dishes, Adding A Touch Of Elegance To Your Thanksgiving Table
Review: “We’ve had these bottles for a couple months now and it has made cooking pretty easy. I definitely love the look & use of these. These bottles are one of my favorite purchases for our new home. We will definitely buy these again for other oils we use.” – Cyn
Image source: amazon.com, VinoVa
#18 Bring A Touch Of Luxury To Your Thanksgiving Table With This Mini Gold Pumpkin Place Card Holder – A Chic And Elegant Way To Display Place Cards, Adding A Warm, Personal Touch To Each Setting And A Dash Of Seasonal Sophistication To Your Holiday Decor
Review: “So adorable! I cannot wait to have these on my Thanksgiving table tomorrow! They are absolutely beautiful, petite and elegant!” – NDA
Image source: amazon.com, Jill
#19 Achieve Perfectly Cooked Turkey With Ease Using A Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer – A Clever Kitchen Gadget That Ensures Your Holiday Roast Is Cooked To A Safe Internal Temperature, Every Time!
Review: “Could not be happier with this thermometer. I inserted it into the Turkey and it sent me messages about the cooking temps so I knew when to stop cooking and let it rest. Great to have everything ready at the same time and no more over cooked meals and dry turkeys” – Scott
Image source: amazon.com, BK
#20 Shake Things Up And Elevate Your Mixology Game With A Sleek And Sophisticated Cocktail Shaker Set
Review: “This kit is exactly what I was hoping for—complete with everything you need, plus a handy little booklet of cocktail recipes. Highly recommend!” – omar kurdi
Image source: amazon.com, Eric & Tiffiny
#21 Elevate Your Holiday Table Setting With A Touch Of Luxury And Sophistication With This Stunning 20 Piece Golden Cutlery Set
Review: “Pretty good color and not brassy toned. Heavy, not the cheap and light cutlery. Have been using them for over a month and can’t get over them. I do towel dry them so they stay shiny. Recommend, shipped perfectly on time.” – Lilly
Image source: amazon.com, BillyD.
