I Created 16 Comics About Relationships That Some Of You May Relate To

by

I love observing life and drawing comics about what I see. I’ve been drawing and reading comics since I was a kid. I especially like comics about real experiences. Everyone’s different, but we all share thoughts and feelings in common. I enjoy reading about people who are unlike me, who live in faraway places or who have different lives, so I can see the ways we’re alike. Comics are a way of understanding each other.

I’m drawn to slice-of-life, both as a reader and as an artist, because it creates a real connection between my experience and someone else’s. Here are some comics that give my take on everyday life and relationships. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed making them.

#1 Hard Ice Cream

#2 Food!

#3 But I Like My Car

#4 Uphill And Downhill On A Tandem

#5 View From The Back Of A Tandem

#6 What Should We Order In?

#7 So Many Stories

#8 Calling For Help

#9 Mel Is

#10 Good Spaghetti

#11 How’s The Back?

#12 They’re Not All Jokes

#13 Why I Don’t Play Cards With Mel Anymore

#14 Sunday Puzzle

#15 Mel Thinks I Don’t Like Tomatoes

#16 Weekends Don’t Last

Patrick Penrose
