I Created 16 Comics About Relationships That Some Of You May Relate To

I love observing life and drawing comics about what I see. I’ve been drawing and reading comics since I was a kid. I especially like comics about real experiences. Everyone’s different, but we all share thoughts and feelings in common. I enjoy reading about people who are unlike me, who live in faraway places or who have different lives, so I can see the ways we’re alike. Comics are a way of understanding each other.
I’m drawn to slice-of-life, both as a reader and as an artist, because it creates a real connection between my experience and someone else’s. Here are some comics that give my take on everyday life and relationships. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed making them.
#1 Hard Ice Cream
#2 Food!
#3 But I Like My Car
#4 Uphill And Downhill On A Tandem
#5 View From The Back Of A Tandem
#6 What Should We Order In?
#7 So Many Stories
#8 Calling For Help
#9 Mel Is
#10 Good Spaghetti
#11 How’s The Back?
#12 They’re Not All Jokes
#13 Why I Don’t Play Cards With Mel Anymore
#14 Sunday Puzzle
#15 Mel Thinks I Don’t Like Tomatoes
#16 Weekends Don’t Last
