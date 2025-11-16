134 Quotes About Sleep That Might Encourage You To Take A Quick Snooze

🎵 Twinkle, twinkle, little star, how I wonder what you are… 🎵 How many of you heard this rhyme before hitting the hay when you were little? Those were the good times when napping and catching z’s in the middle of the day was seen as praiseworthy and not just lazy. In this fast-paced modern lifestyle we live in today, the rich are those who can afford a full night’s sleep. That’s a wealth many of us give too little significance to. To appreciate the value of good rest, we have accumulated the most impactful sleeping quotes, dream quotes, rest quotes, or call them whatever you wish quotes that highlight how big of a role sleep actually plays in our lives.
On average, a person spends 33 years of their life in bed – 26 years sleeping and 7 years trying to fall asleep. Crazy, isn’t it? One might think that the time we’re asleep is wasted and lost. In some ways, yes. However, it is the time necessary for the body to recover and prepare to function for the remaining years that we are lucky to live through. We, youngsters, like to say that there will be plenty of sleeping in the grave. However, there’s no better way to go about your day than after getting that whole night of zzzs. And the older we get, the more we appreciate the value of a good slumber. Heck, bedtime is so vital that people are making sleep quotes about it.
Sleep is such a prominent feature of our lives that it’s easy to forget how utterly weird it really is. Although many studies and research have been done, it’s still hard to comprehend the actual science of sleep. Our bodies just go into shutdown mode, and when the morning comes (or perhaps lunch time for the night owls), someone turns on the power switch, and we can function as we usually do. A bizarre phenomenon that is essentially a different experience for everyone. And that’s quite ironic, considering that we participate in it subconsciously.
To express that odd, however unique experience to everyone, numerous people, including celebrities, authors, poets, and comedians, have said or written down quotes about sleeping. And while sleep may not be the answer to all your problems, sometimes the solution is much clearer after you sleep on it. Forget counting the sheep and enjoy these quotes about rest, sleep, and quotes about dreams!
#1
“You miss 100% of the naps you don’t take.”
#2
“Consciousness: That annoying time between naps.” — Steven Wright
#3
“Life is something to do when you can’t get to sleep.” — Fran Lebowitz
#4
“Don’t give up on your dreams so soon, sleep longer.”
#5
“Sleep is the best meditation.” — Dalai Lama
#6
“The amount of sleep required by the average person is five minutes more.” — Wilson Mizener
#7
“Man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep.” – Mahatma Gandhi
#8
“Put my head under my pillow, and let the quiet put things where they are supposed to be.” ― Stephen Chbosky
#9
“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” ― Dr. Seuss
#10
“There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep’.“ — Jim Gaffigan
#11
“I wasn’t really asleep I was just meditating on unconsciousness.” — Paul Bourget
#12
“People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.” — Leo J. Burke
#13
“The nicest thing for me is sleep, then at least I can dream.” — Marilyn Monroe
#14
“Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” ― Anthony Burgess
#15
“I always say ‘morning’ instead of ‘good morning,’ because if it was a good morning, I’d still be asleep.”
#16
“If you can’t sleep, count sheep. Don’t count endangered animals. You will run out.” — Mitch Hedberg
#17
“I love sleep because it’s like a time machine to breakfast.”
#18
“There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.” ― Mindy Kaling
#19
“Dreaming permits each and every one of us to be quietly and safely insane every night.” ― Charles Fisher
#20
“As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well spent brings happy death.” — Leonardo da Vinci
#21
“Sleep is a regenerative process where we heal and where our neurons build strong connections. It’s like a fountain of youth that we dive into every night.” — Mikhail Varshavski
#22
“Happiness is waking up, looking at the clock and finding that you still have two hours left to sleep.” — Charles M. Schulz
#23
“Of all the things a man may do, sleep probably contributes most to keeping him sane. It puts brackets about each day. If you do something foolish or painful today, you get irritated if somebody mentions it, today. If it happened yesterday, though, you can nod or chuckle, as the case may be. You’ve crossed through nothingness or dream to another island in Time.” ― Roger Zelazny
#24
“It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.” — John Steinbeck
#25
“I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I’m awake, you know?” ― Ernest Hemingway
#26
“Good night – may you fall asleep in the arms of a dream, so beautiful, you’ll cry when you awake.” ― Michael Faudet
#27
“A professor is someone who talks in someone else’s sleep.” — W.H. Auden
#28
“Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep.” — Mesut Barazany
#29
“Sleep is not on good terms with broken hearts. It will have nothing to do with them.” — Christopher Pike
#30
“I count it as a certainty that in paradise, everyone naps.” – Tom Hodgkinson
#31
“Time, motion and wine cause sleep.” – Ovid
#32
“Naptime is my happy hour.”
#33
“Lack of sleep is only bad if you have to drive, or think, or talk, or move.” — Dov Davidoff
#34
“People say, ‘I’m going to sleep now,’ as if it were nothing. But it’s really a bizarre activity. ‘For the next several hours, while the sun is gone, I’m going to become unconscious, temporarily losing command over everything I know and understand. When the sun returns, I will resume my life.’” — George Carlin
#35
“I love sleep because it is both pleasant and safe to use. Pleasant because one is in the best possible company and safe because sleep is the consummate protection against the unseemliness that is the invariable consequence of being awake. What you don’t know won’t hurt you.” ― Fran Lebowitz
#36
“My father said there were two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.” — Marlo Thomas
#37
“Marriage is good for those who are afraid to sleep alone at night.” — St. Jerome
#38
“As important as it is to have a plan for doing work, it is perhaps more important to have a plan for rest, relaxation, self-care, and sleep.” ― Akiroq Brost
#39
“Marriage is an alliance entered into by a man who can’t sleep with the window shut, and a woman who can’t sleep with the window open.” — George Bernard Shaw
#40
“Sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep, a bath and a glass of wine.” — Thomas Aquinas
#41
“There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.” ― Homer
#42
“I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything till noon. That’s when it’s time for my nap.” — Bob Hope
#43
“Sleep is the most innocent creature there is and a sleepless man the most guilty.” — Franz Kafka
#44
“The last refuge of the insomniac is a sense of superiority to the sleeping world.” — Leonard Cohen
#45
“Sleep is God. Go worship.” ― Jim Butcher
#46
“When people tell me ‘You’re going to regret that in the morning,’ I sleep until noon because I’m a problem solver.”
#47
“When we are asleep in this world, we are awake in another.” — Salvador Dali
#48
“For sleep, one needs endless depths of blackness to sink into; daylight is too shallow, it will not cover one.” — Anne Morrow Lindbergh
#49
“Man is a genius when he is dreaming.” ― Akira Kurosawa
#50
“I’ve always envied people who sleep easily. Their brains must be cleaner, the floorboards of the skull well swept, all the little monsters closed up in a steamer trunk at the foot of the bed.” ― David Benioff
#51
“If you were not to set an alarm clock, would you sleep past it? If the answer is yes, then there is clearly more sleep that is needed.” — Matthew Walker
#52
“There’s a reason they call it ‘beauty sleep.’ Getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night can actually improve your appearance.” — Lauren Conrad
#53
“We are such stuff as dreams are made on; and our little life is rounded with a sleep.” — William Shakespeare
#54
“Before you sleep, read something that is exquisite, and worth remembering.” ― Desiderius Erasmus
#55
“A little bit of rest can go a long way.” ― A.D. Aliwat
#56
“In the midst of these hard times it is our good health and good sleep that are enjoyable.” — Knute Nelson
#57
“Of all the seasons, winter is the most conducive to the great art of dormancy. This art requires an appreciation of semi-consciousness: the beautiful and necessary prelude to sleep – a special pleasure in itself that is all too often neglected, under-valued or looked down upon.” — Michael Leunig
#58
“I LOVE TO SLEEP. When I’m rested, I’m at my best.” — Halle Berry
#59
“Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together.” — Thomas Dekker
#60
“I have a funny relationship with sleep. It arrives without ever letting me be aware of its arrival. And goes by not letting me notice the nudge it gives me to be awake… Yet, I know it had been there… Morning freshness tells me about its useful presence..” ― Ramesh Sood
#61
“People spend money on beauty potions, but a good night’s rest makes all the difference.” — Christina Aguilera
#62
“Legend says that when you can’t sleep, it’s because you’re awake in someone’s dream. So if everyone could stop dreaming about me, that would be great.”
#63
“Not being able to sleep is terrible. You have the misery of having partied all night… without the satisfaction.” — Lynn Johnston
#64
“Happiness consists of getting enough sleep. Just that, nothing more.” — Robert A. Heinlein
#65
“Dreaming permits each and every one of us to be quietly and safely insane every night of our lives.” — William Charles Dement
#66
“Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion.” — Audrey Niffenegger
#67
“I’m trying to read a book on how to relax, but I keep falling asleep.“ — Jim Loy
#68
“Little boys should never be put to sleep. They always wake up a day older.” — J. M. Barrie
#69
“Sleep, those little slices of death — how I loathe them.” ― Edgar Allan Poe
#70
“Some people talk in their sleep. Lecturers talk while other people sleep.” ― Albert Camus
#71
“If a man had as many ideas during the day as he does when he has insomnia, he’d make a fortune.” – Griff Niblack
#72
“I came from a big family. As a matter of fact, I never got to sleep alone until I was married.“ — Lewis Grizzard
#73
“No man is greater than his respect for sleep.” — Ogden Nash
#74
“When every inch of the world is known, sleep may be the only wilderness that we have left.” – Louise Erdrich
#75
“We have stigmatised sleep with the label of laziness.” – Matthew Walker
#76
“Tired minds don’t plan well. Sleep first, plan later.” — Walter Reisch
#77
“She used to say she could taste sleep and that it was as delicious as a BLT on fresh French bread.” ― Rebecca Wells
#78
“There is renewal in rest.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita
#79
“Having peace, happiness and healthiness is my definition of beauty. And you can’t have any of that without sleep.” — Beyonce
#80
“I had a dream I was awake, and I woke up to find myself asleep.” — Stan Laurel
#81
“Once you wake up and smell the coffee, it’s hard to go back to sleep.” — Fran Drescher
#82
“Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.” — Anne Morrow Lindbergh
#83
“It was that sort of sleep in which you wake every hour and think to yourself that you have not been sleeping at all; you can remember dreams that are like reflections, daytime thinking slightly warped.” ― Kim Stanley Robinson
#84
“Sometimes at night I would sleep open-eyed underneath a sky dripping with stars. I was alive then.” ― Albert Camus
#85
“If I have a bad game, I think about what I have to do to return to form. Figure it out, go to sleep, and wake up a new man.” — Matt Kemp
#86
“I love that moment, when you stop struggling to stay awake and your eyelids shut sink down and you slip effortlessly into another realm that’s beckoning to you.” ― Rachel Klein
#87
“Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
#88
“Never waste any time you can spend sleeping.” ― Frank H. Knight
#89
“We sleep safe in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would do us harm.” — George Orwell
#90
“I wonder why I don’t go to bed and go to sleep. But then it would be tomorrow, so I decided that no matter how tired, no matter how incoherent I am, I can skip one hour more of sleep and live.” ― Sylvia Plath
#91
“Death, so-called, is a thing which makes men weep, And yet a third of life is passed in sleep.” ― Lord George Gordon Byron
#92
“As soon as I get into bed, I drop off. I’d better get a bigger bed.” — Tommy Cooper
#93
“Anything seems possible at night when the rest of the world has gone to sleep.” ― David Almond
#94
“I’ve dreamed a lot. I’m tired now from dreaming but not tired of dreaming. No one tires of dreaming, because to dream is to forget, and forgetting does not weigh on us, it is a dreamless sleep throughout which we remain awake. In dreams, I have achieved everything.” ― Fernando Pessoa
#95
“Work eight hours and sleep eight hours and make sure that they are not the same hours.” — T. Boone Pickens
#96
“Sleep has become profoundly important. I didn’t understand the value of it.” — Jamie Oliver
#97
“When action grows unprofitable, gather information; when information grows unprofitable, sleep.” ― Ursula K. LeGuin
#98
“If you’re going to do something tonight that you’ll be sorry for tomorrow morning, sleep late.” — Henny Youngman
#99
“If men only felt about death as they do about sleep, all terrors would cease… Men sleep contentedly, assured that they will wake the following morning. They should feel the same about their lives.” ― Richard Matheson
#100
“Also, I could finally sleep. And this was the real gift, because when you cannot sleep, you cannot get yourself out of the ditch–there’s not a chance.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert
#101
“We need time to defuse, to contemplate. Just as in sleep our brains relax and give us dreams, so at some time in the day we need to disconnect, reconnect, and look around us.” — Laurie Colwin
#102
“My body has decreed that I shall nap, and nothing will stand in my way.” ― Kathryn Ormsbee
#103
“I think it is good that books still exist, but they do make me sleepy.” — Frank Zappa
#104
“Without enough sleep, we all become tall two-year-olds.” — JoJo Jensen
#105
“The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night’s sleep.” — E. Joseph Cossman
#106
“Sleep: a poor substitute for caffeine!” — Wallace Shawn
#107
“Don’t fight with the pillow, but lay down your head and kick every worriment out of the bed.” — Edmund Vance Cooke
#108
“I only sleep with people I love, which is why I have insomnia.” – Emilie Autumn
#109
“I sleep and sleep and sleep, yet I still have an unquenchable thirst for it.” – Maria Elena
#110
“A ruffled mind makes a restless pillow.” – Charlotte Brontë
#111
“You won’t feel sleepy at work, if you sleep at work.”
#112
“Living is a sickness to which sleep provides relief every sixteen hours. It’s a palliative. The remedy is death.” – Nicolas Chamfort
#113
”Discover the great ideas that lie inside you by discovering the power of sleep.” – Arianna Huffington
#114
“I crave the sweet surrender of sleep and my dreams’ uncensored communication: no tiresome small talk, sucking up to impress, or tiptoeing around charged topics. Dreams are the naked truth; get ready for it.” ― Judith Orloff
#115
“No wonder Sleeping Beauty looked so good… she took long naps, never got old, and didn’t have to do anything but snore to get her Prince Charming.” ― Olive Green
#116
“Nothing makes you feel better than when you get into a hotel bed, and the sheets feel so good. Why shouldn’t you wake up like that every day? Spend money on your mattress and bedding because these things make a difference on your sleep and, ultimately, your happiness.” — Bobby Berk
#117
“The moment the alarm goes off is the first test; it sets the tone for the rest of the day. The test is not a complex one: when the alarm goes off, do you get up out of bed, or do you lie there in comfort and fall back to sleep? If you have the discipline to get out of bed, you win – you pass the test.” — Jocko Willink
#118
“Human beings are the only species that deliberately deprive themselves of sleep for no apparent gain. Many people walk through their lives in an underslept state, not realizing it.” — Matthew Walker
#119
“For me, sleep is a major thing… I don’t always get it, and when I don’t, I look like I’ve been hit by a truck.” — Gwyneth Paltrow
#120
“Asleep, he looked a lot younger than going-on-seventeen, but I had noticed that Johnny looked younger when he was asleep too, so I figured everyone did. Maybe people are younger when they are asleep.” ― S. E. Hinton
#121
“Now for a good twelve-hour sleep, I told myself. Twelve solid hours. Let birds sing, let people go to work[…] I was going to sleep.” ― Haruki Murakami
#122
“A night full of nightmares is way better than a sleepless one.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana
#123
“I’m so good at sleeping that I can do it with my eyes closed.”
#124
“The feeling of sleepiness when you are not in bed, and can’t get there, is the meanest feeling in the world.”
#125
”Sleeplessness is a desert without vegetation or inhabitants.” – Jessamyn West
#126
“The shorter you sleep, the shorter your life.” — Matthew Walker
#127
“Even where sleep is concerned, too much is a bad thing.“ — Homer
#128
“In an era when Fear of Missing Out has its own universally understood acronym, recuperative rest and relaxation are not always regarded as the intensely worthwhile pursuits that they are. Instead, we are harassed into believing that we must be constantly available to be of value, that peak productivity and performance are directly related to presenteeism, and that to snooze is to lose. This couldn’t be more wrong.” ― Michelle Ogundehin
#129
“When I’m alone, I can sleep crossways in bed without an argument.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor
#130
“Listen, I love babies. I love children. And I melt when I’m around them. I also love my freedom and I love that I can sleep at night.” — Ellen DeGeneres
#131
“The night is the hardest time to be alive and 4 am knows all my secrets.” ― Poppy Z. Brite
#132
“They slept profoundly, desperately, greedily, as though for the last time, as though they had been condemned to stay awake forever and had to drink in all the sleep in the world during these last hours. ” ― Hermann Hesse
#133
“When asleep we all become children again. Perhaps because in the state of slumber we can do no wrong and are unconscious of life, the greatest criminal and most self-absorbed egotist are holy, by natural magic, as long as they’re sleeping.” ― Fernando Pessoa
#134
“I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”
