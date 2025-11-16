Infrastructures From Above: 17 Photographs From The Series “The Systems That Shape Us” By Aya Okawa

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of February 2022 and includes seventeen photographs from the series “The Systems That Shape Us”.
We may tune out – or stop noticing – the infrastructure and systems that most deeply shape our lives as individuals and societies. As we go about our daily routines, do we consider the structures in place that put power in our electrical sockets, food in our grocery stores, plastic in our consumables, or salts in our batteries?
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram
#1 Large Scale Flower Farm, 2017
#2 Reclaimed Housing, 2017
#3 Power, Centered, 2021
#4 Aquaculture, 2017
#5 Freeway Tentacles, 2017
#6 Commodities In Transit, 2017
#7 Transport, 2018
#8 Housing Development, 2017
#9 Commute, 2021
#10 Industrial Salt Pans, 2017
#11 Trucks, 2016
#12 Agricultural Irrigation, 2021
#13 Refinery Networks, 2017
#14 Building Materials, 2016
#15 Industrial Agriculture, 2019
#16 Industrial Chemistry, 2018
#17 Toxic Drain, 2018
