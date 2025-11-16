Infrastructures From Above: 17 Photographs From The Series “The Systems That Shape Us” By Aya Okawa

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of February 2022 and includes seventeen photographs from the series “The Systems That Shape Us”.

We may tune out – or stop noticing – the infrastructure and systems that most deeply shape our lives as individuals and societies. As we go about our daily routines, do we consider the structures in place that put power in our electrical sockets, food in our grocery stores, plastic in our consumables, or salts in our batteries?

#1 Large Scale Flower Farm, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#2 Reclaimed Housing, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#3 Power, Centered, 2021

Image source: Aya Okawa

#4 Aquaculture, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#5 Freeway Tentacles, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#6 Commodities In Transit, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#7 Transport, 2018

Image source: Aya Okawa

#8 Housing Development, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#9 Commute, 2021

Image source: Aya Okawa

#10 Industrial Salt Pans, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#11 Trucks, 2016

Image source: Aya Okawa

#12 Agricultural Irrigation, 2021

Image source: Aya Okawa

#13 Refinery Networks, 2017

Image source: Aya Okawa

#14 Building Materials, 2016

Image source: Aya Okawa

#15 Industrial Agriculture, 2019

Image source: Aya Okawa

#16 Industrial Chemistry, 2018

Image source: Aya Okawa

#17 Toxic Drain, 2018

Image source: Aya Okawa

Patrick Penrose
