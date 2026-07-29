MIL Turns DIL’s And Daughter’s Pregnancy Into A Competition, Offers No Sympathy As DIL Miscarries

Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about cruel in-laws whose favorite pastime is to torment their daughters-in-law. It makes me wonder how empty their lives must be that they harass someone just to spice it up. They honestly sound insufferable, don’t they?
Even this woman was sick of her mother-in-law, whose toxic behavior was always enabled by her father-in-law. However, their shocking reaction to her miscarriage is what finally broke the camel’s back, and the couple decided to cut off ties with them for good. Scroll down to find out what happened!
More info: Reddit
It’s really disgusting how some in-laws feel no remorse for harassing their daughters-in-law
Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster’s mother-in-law turned her pregnancy into a competition with her sister-in-law, and gave a cold reaction after her miscarriage
Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Despite her repeated toxic behavior, the father-in-law wanted the couple to forget it and play happy family, but he always enabled his wife’s behavior
Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster lost it because they couldn’t see how hurtful their actions were, so she went low-contact with them and decided to skip her mother-in-law’s birthday
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
In an update, she confronted them about their hostile reaction after her miscarriage when her mother-in-law claimed that it wasn’t her job to console the poster
Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, her father-in-law called her “insecure” and “ungrateful,” yet he expected the couple to put their differences aside and be a normal family
Image credits: slimpickings51
However, the couple had enough of their drama, so they took away the in-laws’ babysitting privileges and even went no-contact with the two
In another episode of evil in-laws, the original poster (OP) shares how she went no-contact with hers. It all started when she and her sister-in-law got pregnant at the same time, and instead of congratulating her, the mother-in-law turned it into a competition. Things escalated after the author’s miscarriage, as the older woman thought a few emojis were sympathetic enough.
Then she sent the OP a birthday cake and card, so she could “move on.” Well, our lady rejected this “kindness,” because she was sick of this toxic pattern. From using their engagement photos to humiliate the couple to badmouthing the poster’s dad’s funeral, the evil woman had no limits. Moreover, the father-in-law was always there to gloss over his wife’s mistakes so that they could be a “happy family.”
The author and her husband had already gone low-contact with them and had decided to skip her mother-in-law’s birthday when the drama hit the ceiling. The OP soon gave an update that she confronted them about their hostile reaction after her miscarriage. Much to her horror, they had the audacity to claim that she was not their daughter, so it wasn’t their job to console her.
Moreover, her father-in-law tried to do “damage control” by calling her insecure, and she was beside herself with anger. The in-laws also called the couple “ungrateful” for their past financial help, and the author was done with their drama. She and her husband took away their babysitting privileges and also went no-contact for good, but they got heat from relatives for not letting it go.
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The older couple’s lack of empathy towards their own family comes across as pretty obnoxious. Unfortunately, a study found that 75% of couples reported problems with an in-law. Also, 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. Anyone would hate being tormented by their partner’s family.
Experts highlight that emotional cruelty is a form of domestic violence. Research stresses that “it can affect people in different ways and has several long- and short-term effects. These might be physical, psychological, or both.” No wonder the poster finally snapped and decided to cut off her in-laws. After all, experiencing harassment was the last thing she needed after a miscarriage.
In fact, researchers emphasize that the grief from pregnancy loss can turn into something very severe. Occasionally, it can lead to problems with mental health such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. They backed it up with a study where 1 in 3 women had symptoms of PTSD one month after a miscarriage, and 1 in 4 had symptoms of moderate or severe anxiety.
It’s honestly sickening that the in-laws claimed it wasn’t their job to console the OP when she was going through all this. Netizens felt they deserved to have their babysitting privilege stripped away because you never know what they might teach the kids. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!
Netizens were stumped by the psychotic in-laws and felt that they got exactly what they deserved for their cruel behavior
Follow Us