I Draw Comics Full Of Senseless Violence And Social Awkwardness

I draw lots of cartoons with ink, pencil and/or watercolors. My inspiration comes from everyday experience or random questions, such as: If a jellyfish and a tuna were having a conversation, what would it be about?
I want to share a selection with all of you. I hope to bundle them in a book sometime soon. If you like these, you’re welcome to follow me on instagram (@jellemeys).
#1 Company Crap
#2 When Giant Met Dwarf
#3 Visiting Grandpa
#4 Fakebook
#5 Blablabla
#6 Cheep
#7 Selfie Stick
#8 Little Jim’s Day Out
#9 Company Crap Ii
#10 Shithead
#11 Artist Problems
#12 Hipster Manual
#13 Goldfish
#14 Forrest Gump
#15 Suicidal Ladybird
