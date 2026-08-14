Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

by

Commenting on someone’s body is almost always a bad idea, no matter how well-meaning you think you’re being. What sounds like a harmless observation to you can mean something very different to the person hearing it.

One woman became a target at work once she started bringing homemade lunches to the office. Almost overnight, her coworkers turned on her, mocking her “rabbit food” and taking digs at how skinny she was. When she finally tried to get help, nobody seemed to take her seriously, not even HR.

After months of putting up with it, she snapped.

One woman found herself being body-shamed at the office for being “skinny”

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

But when she finally complained about it, nobody seemed to think it was a real problem, not even HR

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

throwaway9191910

Readers agreed she definitely wasn’t overreacting and shared plenty of advice on what she could do next

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

The woman later returned with an update, explaining how everything played out

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

Pressmaster/Enavto (not the actual photo)

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

throwaway9191910

People were happy to see that she’d stood up for herself and hadn’t simply let the whole thing slide

Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned
Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Started Making Comics As A Way To Relieve Stress, And Now It’s Become My Biggest Passion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pregnant Woman Opposes Wedding Dress Code for Her Health, Making Bride-To-Be Furious
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
22 Conspiracies That Were Proven To Be Real, As Shared By Folks Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Pranks Her Karen Neighbor By Sending Her A Glitter Bomb For Christmas, Investigating Police Officer Comes Over To Just Laugh About It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Popular Television Shows Or Movies Are Actually Overrated? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Everything Fans Need To Know About A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Ahead Of Season 1 Release
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2026