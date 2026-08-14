Woman Gets Bullied At Work Over Her Body, HR’s Response Leaves Her Completely Stunned

Commenting on someone’s body is almost always a bad idea, no matter how well-meaning you think you’re being. What sounds like a harmless observation to you can mean something very different to the person hearing it.
One woman became a target at work once she started bringing homemade lunches to the office. Almost overnight, her coworkers turned on her, mocking her “rabbit food” and taking digs at how skinny she was. When she finally tried to get help, nobody seemed to take her seriously, not even HR.
After months of putting up with it, she snapped.
One woman found herself being body-shamed at the office for being “skinny”
YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
But when she finally complained about it, nobody seemed to think it was a real problem, not even HR
LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Readers agreed she definitely wasn’t overreacting and shared plenty of advice on what she could do next
The woman later returned with an update, explaining how everything played out
Pressmaster/Enavto (not the actual photo)
Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)
People were happy to see that she’d stood up for herself and hadn’t simply let the whole thing slide
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