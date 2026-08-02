Victoria Jackson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Victoria Jackson
August 2, 1959
Miami, Florida, US
66 Years Old
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Who Is Victoria Jackson?
Victoria Jackson is an American actress and comedian, widely recognized for her quirky, often ditzy, characters and signature handstands. Her unique brand of humor blended gymnastics with poetry, captivating audiences across television.
Her breakout moment arrived during her six seasons on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992, where she frequently charmed viewers during the “Weekend Update” segment with her off-topic poetry readings and physical comedy.
Early Life and Education
Born in Miami, Florida, Victoria Jackson’s early life was marked by rigorous gymnastics training under her father, James McCaslin Jackson, a gym coach. This athletic foundation later informed her distinctive comedic style.
She attended Florida Bible College, then transferred to Furman University on a gymnastics scholarship, where she discovered acting. Jackson later earned a theater degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Victoria Jackson’s early personal life, leading to her first marriage to Nisan Mark Eventoff in 1984, with whom she had a daughter, Scarlet Elizabeth. They divorced in 1991.
She later reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Paul Wessel, a police officer, marrying him in 1992. They share a daughter, Aubrey, and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, when Wessel retired in 2013.
Career Highlights
Victoria Jackson’s career blossomed as a prominent cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992, where her distinctive comedic style, featuring handstands and poetry, earned widespread recognition. She notably impressed audiences with her recurring “Weekend Update” appearances.
Beyond SNL, Jackson made over 20 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, establishing her as a versatile performer. She has also authored several books, including Is My Bow Too Big? and Lavender Hair.
Signature Quote
“Maybe I’ll learn how, but the only thing I can do is turn down parts that would hurt my conscience.”
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