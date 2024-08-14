Sister Wives Season Premiere in September Will Unveil Major Life Changes for the Browns

by

TLC dropped the trailer for the eagerly awaited upcoming season of Sister Wives, which is set to premiere on Sunday, September 15 at 10PM ET/PT. This season promises to be filled with new revelations and emotional moments as it delves into the complexities of the Brown family’s relationships.

Heartbreaking Passing of Garrison Brown

The upcoming season will address the devastating loss of Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison Brown. The family will navigate this profound tragedy by coming together to mourn and celebrate his life.

Major Life Changes

The Browns have undergone significant transformations over recent years. Meri moved a step further in her decision to leave Kody by seeking an official release from their former church, essentially their version of a divorce. Meanwhile, Janelle decided to move away from Flagstaff and Christine has found her soulmate, David. The couple, who met less than a year ago, quickly progressed from dating to moving in together, and ultimately getting married in Moab, Utah.

Challenges of Monogamy

While three of Kody’s wives have left him, his fourth wife, Robyn, remains legally married to him. Together, they face new challenges as they adapt to a monogamous lifestyle they never envisioned. Robyn poignantly remarked, I feel like the idiot who got left behind, capturing the difficulties of their new reality.

Reaction and Anticipation

Viewers will continue to follow the Browns through their triumphs, trials, and unimaginable heartbreaks in this season of Sister Wives. Be sure to catch the new season’s trailer and stay updated on all things Sister Wives through TLC’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube pages.

