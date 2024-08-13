Grant Ellis Named Lead for The Bachelor 2025 After Emotional Bachelorette Exit

As Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette approaches its finale, the spotlight has already shifted to the next big thing in The Bachelor franchise. On August 12, ABC confirmed that Grant Ellis, who previously vied for Tran’s heart, will lead the upcoming season of The Bachelor 2025.
Grant Ellis is taking over the position left by Joey Graziadei, marking his place as the franchise’s second Black Bachelor following Matt James.
Ellis, a 30-year-old day trader, captured attention this season but was ultimately eliminated by Tran. His emotional departure from The Bachelorette saw him express deep feelings for Tran,
I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough," he told the cameras. "It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.
A New Journey Begins
Despite the disappointment, Ellis expressed his longing for a family and lasting love on his elimination episode. He candidly shared,
I want a family… I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that… I did not think that was going to happen tonight. This heartfelt statement might have resonated with audiences and executives alike, positioning him perfectly as the next lead.
A Man With Depth
Jesse Palmer, host of The Bachelor franchise, who previously worked with Ellis in sports broadcasting, couldn’t sing his praises enough. Palmer described Ellis as
a true gift to the world and emphasized his strong faith, dedication as a father, and legendary friendship.
Past Romance Drama
Ellis’s journey on The Bachelorette had its share of heartaches. Alongside him, contestants like Spencer Conley and Sam McKinnley were also let go. Conley took his departure deeply to heart, stating
I just want my person… it just doesn’t work out.
On another note, McKinnley’s departure came after Jenn Tran felt their connection was predominantly physical. She noted her error in misjudging him and took responsibility for not recognizing the lack of deeper understanding between them earlier.
Positive Prospects
The upcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette featuring Joan Vassos is set to bridge the gap before Ellis takes center stage. Fans are eagerly anticipating how Joan will navigate her unique quest for love before transferring their excitement to Ellis’s new chapter in 2025.
