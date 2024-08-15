Sister Wives Season 19 Trailer Reveals Major Life Changes for the Brown Family

Los Angeles, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Watch The New Season Trailer HERE
SISTER WIVES is set to return to TLC on Sunday, September 15 at 10PM ET/PT with a highly anticipated season full of new revelations and emotional moments. Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn continue to share a genuine glimpse into the complexities of their relationships, moving forward as best as they can for themselves and one another.
Facing Devastating Loss
This season, the family faces the devastating passing of Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison Brown. Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life. A source close to the family shared significant details about what viewers can expect as the show delves into the family’s deep sense of guilt and emotional turmoil. Garrison, the 25-year-old son of Kody and Janelle, tragically took his own life, leaving the family devastated and struggling with profound questions.
It’s going to be darker because they’re going to try to work through, ‘Why did this happen?’ How could this have possibly happened when [Janelle and her children] are such a strong family?
Meri’s New Chapter
There has been much change over the past few years, where all the Browns are facing new pathways forward. Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official release (their version of a divorce).
Janelle Moving Forward
Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff.
Christine’s New Love
Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah.
Robyn Stays with Kody
While three of Kody’s wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him. Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.
