Sister Wives Season 19 Trailer Highlights Kody Brown’s Relationship Struggles

by

The Brown family’s world is changing dramatically as Sister Wives dives into its 19th season. The latest trailer reveals some intense moments, particularly surrounding Kody Brown and his relationships with Meri and the other wives.

Sister Wives Season 19 Trailer Highlights Kody Brown&#8217;s Relationship Struggles

Meri Declares Her Marriage Over

In the trailer released on August 13, Meri, 53, announces that she and Kody are officially done. She states explicitly, Kody and I are officially done. Our marriage is over.

Sister Wives Season 19 Trailer Highlights Kody Brown&#8217;s Relationship Struggles

Janelle Plans to Lawyer Up

Meanwhile, Janelle, 55, who has also parted ways with Kody, reveals her own struggles. In a candid chat with Christine, Janelle says,Kody and I have officially said it’s not working. She goes on to explain the ongoing tension over their Coyote Pass property in Arizona. Frustrated by Kody’s refusal to buy her out, she declares,I think I’m going to have to lawyer up.

Kody Calls It a Civil War

Kody’s perspective is no less fraught. He describes the fallout from his separations as a “total civil war,” even referring to the situation as “teenage drama.”

Christine Stands by Her Divorce Stance

The fractures in Kody’s relationships began with Christine’s split from him back in November 2021. This season will explore Christine’s life post-separation, including her recent marriage to David Woolley in October 2023. For Christine, the term ‘divorce’ fits because she and Kody had never legally married and had left their church.I was sitting there talking with Truely and she’s like, ‘Well, you and Mom are divorced,’ Kody recounts.

Deepening Divisions with Meri

Meri vents her frustrations openly, stating,It’s not divorce that sucks; it’s marrying the wrong person. When Kody retorts about their relationship being confusing from the start, Meri accuses him of lacking decency for not being upfront sooner.

Robyn’s Monogamy Dilemma

Robyn Brown remains the sole wife still married to Kody. However, she expresses doubt about continuing in what has effectively become a monogamous relationship. Robyn feels isolated, admitting,I feel like the idiot that got left behind.

Sister Wives fans can catch all these developments when season 19 premieres on TLC Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Celebrities Who Looked Particularly Ridiculous on Sesame Street
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2016
Should We Accept That The Orville Season 4 Is Not Happening?
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
Madam Secretary Season 6
What We’ll Miss Most About Madam Secretary
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2019
The Blackening Cast Guide: Where You Know The Actors From
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2023
Watch These 7 Veterinarian Reality Shows To Realize Your Childhood Dream
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2022
Woman Confronts Sean Spicer in an Apple Store and Livestreams All of It
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.