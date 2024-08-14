Sister Wives Season 19 Trailer Highlights Kody Brown’s Relationship Struggles

The Brown family’s world is changing dramatically as Sister Wives dives into its 19th season. The latest trailer reveals some intense moments, particularly surrounding Kody Brown and his relationships with Meri and the other wives.
Meri Declares Her Marriage Over
In the trailer released on August 13, Meri, 53, announces that she and Kody are officially done. She states explicitly,
Kody and I are officially done. Our marriage is over.
Janelle Plans to Lawyer Up
Meanwhile, Janelle, 55, who has also parted ways with Kody, reveals her own struggles. In a candid chat with Christine, Janelle says,
Kody and I have officially said it’s not working. She goes on to explain the ongoing tension over their Coyote Pass property in Arizona. Frustrated by Kody’s refusal to buy her out, she declares,
I think I’m going to have to lawyer up.
Kody Calls It a Civil War
Kody’s perspective is no less fraught. He describes the fallout from his separations as a “total civil war,” even referring to the situation as “teenage drama.”
Christine Stands by Her Divorce Stance
The fractures in Kody’s relationships began with Christine’s split from him back in November 2021. This season will explore Christine’s life post-separation, including her recent marriage to David Woolley in October 2023. For Christine, the term ‘divorce’ fits because she and Kody had never legally married and had left their church.
I was sitting there talking with Truely and she’s like, ‘Well, you and Mom are divorced,’ Kody recounts.
Deepening Divisions with Meri
Meri vents her frustrations openly, stating,
It’s not divorce that sucks; it’s marrying the wrong person. When Kody retorts about their relationship being confusing from the start, Meri accuses him of lacking decency for not being upfront sooner.
Robyn’s Monogamy Dilemma
Robyn Brown remains the sole wife still married to Kody. However, she expresses doubt about continuing in what has effectively become a monogamous relationship. Robyn feels isolated, admitting,
I feel like the idiot that got left behind.
Sister Wives fans can catch all these developments when season 19 premieres on TLC Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.
