Bear, Lion And Tiger Brothers Haven’t Left Each Other’s Side For 15 Years

by

We’ve seen a lot of unlikely animal friendships here at Bored Panda. Dogs and elephants. Cats and foxes. Even giraffes and ostriches. However, nothing comes close to seeing these three unlikely friends – an American black bear, an African lion, and a Bengal tiger – living together in harmony. This unusual friendship really takes some beating.

Baloo the bear, Leo the lion and Shere Khan the tiger have spent the last 15 years peacefully coexisting at Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Georgia. Known as the BLT, these adorable animals were rescued in 2001 from the basement of a house in Atlanta during a police drug raid. They were rescued from a severe animal abuse case – kept in the basement in terrible conditions, and Baloo had to have surgery to remove an ingrowing harness that hadn’t been adjusted as he’d grown. That was the only time the trio of best friends has ever been separated, however, and they’ve spent every happy day together since.

More info: Noah’s Ark

Baloo the bear, Leo the lion and Shere Khan the tiger have spent the last 15 years peacefully coexisting at Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Georgia

Known as the BLT, they were rescued in 2001 from the basement of a house in Atlanta during a police drug raid

They were kept in the basement in terrible conditions

Baloo had to have surgery to remove an ingrowing harness that hadn’t been adjusted as he’d grown

That was the only time the trio have ever been separated

They’ve spent every happy day together since

They live together at Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Georgia

They were too injured to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild

But by the looks of things they’re more than happy to live together at the sanctuary!

Baloo is an American Black Bear, Leo is an African Lion and Shere Khan is a Bengal Tiger

Coming from three different continents, such animals would never meet each other in the wild

But despite their various differences, the animals get along like brothers and are completely inseperable

They started life in a terrible way but they now live together in happy retirement

