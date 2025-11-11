Bear, Lion And Tiger Brothers Haven’t Left Each Other’s Side For 15 Years

We’ve seen a lot of unlikely animal friendships here at Bored Panda. Dogs and elephants. Cats and foxes. Even giraffes and ostriches. However, nothing comes close to seeing these three unlikely friends – an American black bear, an African lion, and a Bengal tiger – living together in harmony. This unusual friendship really takes some beating.
Baloo the bear, Leo the lion and Shere Khan the tiger have spent the last 15 years peacefully coexisting at Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Georgia. Known as the BLT, these adorable animals were rescued in 2001 from the basement of a house in Atlanta during a police drug raid. They were rescued from a severe animal abuse case – kept in the basement in terrible conditions, and Baloo had to have surgery to remove an ingrowing harness that hadn’t been adjusted as he’d grown. That was the only time the trio of best friends has ever been separated, however, and they’ve spent every happy day together since.
More info: Noah’s Ark
Baloo the bear, Leo the lion and Shere Khan the tiger have spent the last 15 years peacefully coexisting at Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Georgia
Known as the BLT, they were rescued in 2001 from the basement of a house in Atlanta during a police drug raid
They were kept in the basement in terrible conditions
Baloo had to have surgery to remove an ingrowing harness that hadn’t been adjusted as he’d grown
That was the only time the trio have ever been separated
They’ve spent every happy day together since
They live together at Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Georgia
They were too injured to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild
But by the looks of things they’re more than happy to live together at the sanctuary!
Baloo is an American Black Bear, Leo is an African Lion and Shere Khan is a Bengal Tiger
Coming from three different continents, such animals would never meet each other in the wild
But despite their various differences, the animals get along like brothers and are completely inseperable
They started life in a terrible way but they now live together in happy retirement
