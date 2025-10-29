Parents Give A Pricey Gift To Spoilt Golden Child, Then Wonder Why Other Kid Was Upset About It

As kids, my sister and I always mocked each other about who was our parents’ favorite, but we never really took it seriously. It was only when I saw my friend’s mom and dad choose her brother first in everything that I realized how terrible it actually is.
Even this teen has experienced it firsthand many times, but one day, their parents just crossed all lines by gifting a car to their younger sister when they had asked for it. Of course, the original poster (OP) was upset, but then, here’s how their parents reacted…
Some parents fail to realize that their favoritism can be harmful for all kids, even the favored one
The 18-year-old poster worked hard since they were 14, and saved some money from the 2 jobs
With these savings, they can pay for half, while their parents promised to pay for the other half for a car, and they expected this gift during Christmas
However, on Christmas day, they were stumped as their spoiled younger sister got a 25K car, while all they got was a phone case
In anger, the teen stormed into their room and refused to come out, even to celebrate Christmas with their family
Their toxic parents couldn’t understand why they were so upset, but had no answer when the teen confronted them about the favoritism
In today’s story, we dive into the life of the poster’s family and how Christmas turned dramatic for them. The thing is, OP needed a car, and even tried to cut a deal with their parents by agreeing to pay half. Well, they had been working two jobs since they were 14, so coughing up 10K was not a big issue for the 18-year-old poster.
Moreover, it was Christmas, and in early January, it was their birthday, so they were highly hopeful about getting the gift they wanted. Little did they know how their dream would be shattered in an instant. Come Christmas day, they woke up to their 17-year-old sister screaming with joy, so they rushed downstairs to see what it was about.
Lo and behold, their parents had gotten the other teen a brand new blue Hyundai i30, worth around 25K! Naturally, the poster was upset, considering they needed it more, were older than the sister, and also willing to pay half. Well, they stormed into their room, stayed there all day, and even refused to visit others for Christmas with their family.
Later, their parents came asking why they were sulking, so OP called them out for their favoritism. The couple had no answer, so they left, but then, the poster remembered that there was a gift with their name under the tree. They rushed down to unwrap it, but to their disappointment, it was just a phone case.
Besides, OP also commented about how their sister is a bratty teen who always gets what she wants. In fact, their parents totally ignore the fact that she uses substances, skips school, and even steals.
Research has shown that children are aware of differential treatment from an early age. It further suggests that parental favoritism is linked to low self-esteem, anxiety, and even risky behavior among unfavored kids. It’s sad to think that the hardworking poster might suffer through this because of their toxic parents.
Moreover, if the couple feels that they are raising their daughter right by favoring her, they are highly mistaken. Experts warn that this discrimination can fuel a sense of entitlement, spark insecurity, and also create an over-reliance on validation in the favored kids. No wonder OP’s sister is making so many questionable decisions about her life.
She probably knows that no matter how badly she messes up, mommy and daddy will always be there to clean her mess. However, what the parents don’t realize is that they are also sparking sibling rivalry. Research has revealed that this discrimination often creates jealousy and resentment within the children, so this might hamper OP’s bond with their sister.
I hope the couple realizes their mistake before it’s too late. The poster updated that they spoke things out with them, and they have asked OP to wait till their birthday. However, the teen suspected that they were only doing this because of how upset they got. Many netizens said that such parents will never change, and OP should just ditch them.
Do you agree with Redditors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens were aghast by the parents’ blatant favoritism, and many suggested that since they had savings, the teen should just move out
